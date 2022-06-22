Live-streaming teens crash stolen car, killing 1 and injuring 3, Texas cops say

A group of teenage boys were live-streaming on social media moments before a fatal crash in a stolen car, Texas police said.

The four boys, ages 13 to 15, stole a 2018 Audi S5 Coupe from an Abilene home early in the morning on Wednesday, June 22, according to the Abilene Police Department.

At 3:40 a.m., a “concerned parent” called 911 after seeing live video on social media taken by their son, from inside a stolen car, police said in a release. The other teens were also streaming to social media, and the parent believed they were planning to drive to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, roughly 140 miles east of Abilene.

Minutes later, a call came into the Callahan County Sheriff’s Department about a reported theft at a convenience store near Abilene involving the teens in the Audi, according to the release.

Officers spotted the car at 4:07 a.m. in the parking lot of a roadside motel close to U.S. Highway 351 and Interstate 20, police said.

The Audi hit an empty patrol car and an officer at the scene turned on their lights and tried to stop the teens. But they sped away and officers “did not actively pursue” them, police said.

Just two minutes later, at 4:09 a.m., the speeding Audi smashed into a light pole at a nearby intersection, according to police.

A 13-year-old boy in the passenger seat was thrown from the vehicle and later died at a hospital.

Police did not give the conditions of the driver, 13, and other passengers, 14 and 15.

Police said the driver is facing several felony charges, and there may be more charges as well.

The incident is still under investigation.

