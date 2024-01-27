Live: Tanker crash shuts down SR-8 in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio Department of Transportation camera is showing a large backup and traffic being diverted due to a crash on State Route 8 southbound in Macedonia Saturday morning around 9:30.

Fox 8’s Patty Harken reports, according to Macedonia police, the crash involves an overturned tanker truck with a spill situation. Hazmat has been called to the scene.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the crash site earlier.

SR-8 is closed near East Aurora Road.

