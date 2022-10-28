Live: Testimony continues in the George Wagner IV murder trial

The murder trial of George Wagner IV continued Friday after a week of testimony from law enforcement experts and surviving members of the families, including Edward "Jake" Wagner.

Jake Wagner spoke to prosecutors, describing George Wagner's involvement in the days before, or and after the shooting occurred. The testimony came after Pike County Common Pleas Judge Randy Deering gave jurors the day off on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Pike County fatal shooting: Testimony wraps for the week