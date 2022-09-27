Live: Testimony continues in Pike County killings trial
Testimony continues in the murder trial of George Wagner IV Tuesday.
Ballistics expert Matthew White continued to present the jurors with evidence on the firearms used at the four scenes where the Rhoden family was killed.
Tuesday morning in #PikeCountyMassacre Trial of #GeorgeWagnerIV. pic.twitter.com/rdzojOhELO
— Patricia Gallagher Newberry (@pattinewberry) September 27, 2022
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Pike County killings: Live video coverage of the trial of George Wagner