LIVE: Power outages increase across South as battered communities survey damage from deadly storms

Intense winds, flooding downpours and tornadoes are leaving behind a trail of destruction as the first severe weather outbreak of 2020 sweeps across the southern United States.

The severe weather outbreak initiated on Friday morning as thunderstorms erupted across Oklahoma, before expanding into Missouri and Texas, on Friday afternoon and advancing eastward through Arkansas and Louisiana, on Friday night.

At least three fatalities have been confirmed in Louisiana after violent storms battered the region on Friday night. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that two of the people were found dead near their demolished trailer home. The third fatality happened in Caddo Parish when a tree fell on a house, according to KSLA.

Dozens of tornado warnings were issued across the region during this time frame, including one in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex as an intense storm swept through the city. Over 1.7 million people were alerted of a possible tornado, as well as travelers waiting for their flights at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Tornado watches remain in effect for parts of the Deep South, including Jackson, Mississippi, and New Orleans. Additional watches are likely to be issued throughout Saturday as the severe storms march eastward.

Although tornadoes will be possible, the biggest threat will be strong wind gusts capable of toppling trees, sparking power outages and leading to property damage. As of Saturday morning, over 230,000 electric customers were without power across the region, with that number likely to grow throughout the day.

"I think there's gonna be wind, hail and I think we're gonna see tornadoes on the ground," AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said on AccuWeather's Weather Insider podcast. "The question is: How many?"

12:30 p.m. CST Saturday

Storms are approaching the Birmingham, Alabama area, where a recent wind gust of 56 mph was recorded at the Birmingham Airport. If you are in Alabama stay vigilant and seek shelter if needed.

⚠SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for portions of Chilton, Shelby, Jefferson & St. Clair Counties until 2 PM. Line of storms is capable of damaging winds up to 70 mph possible. Take shelter! pic.twitter.com/tLirxOKaWG — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 11, 2020

11:30 a.m. CST Saturday

A storm capable of producing a tornado is located near Union, Alabama moving northeast.

⚠TORNADO WARNING for SE Pickens, N Greene & SW Tuscaloosa Counties until 1215 PM. Storm capable of a tornado is located near Union, moving NE toward Ralph, Romulus & Fosters. Take shelter NOW! pic.twitter.com/HP2C5q2xzU — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 11, 2020

There is confirmed damage with one injury near Carrollton in Pickens County, Alabama.

10:30 a.m. CST Saturday

Powerful straight-line winds pushed a train of at least 30 railroad cars off a track in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, according to reports.

Strong, damaging straight-line wind has blown at least 30 train cars off this track in the Sumner area of Tallahatchie County. Photos courtesy of Stephanie Simms. #mswx @matt_laubhan @NWSMemphis @WTVAWeather pic.twitter.com/USASJdtxto — Joel Young, CBM (@JoelYoungTV) January 11, 2020

Strong winds in Arkansas and Texas reportedly flipped over trucks along highways between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

9:30 a.m. CST Saturday

Structural damage has been reported south of Tunica, Mississippi, where the highest wind gust thus far was clocked at 79 mph.

Storm damage has also been seen along Highway 232 in southern Lonoke County in Arkansas. There are no reported injuries there at this time.

Here's the storm damage along Highway 232 in southern Lonoke County. Residents tell me the red metal beams were a tractor/truck shed that blew into a vacant gin office that sits along the highway. No reported injuries #arwx @THV11 pic.twitter.com/qjIa3FCB7U — Michael Aaron (@michaelfaaron) January 11, 2020

8:30 a.m. CST Saturday

Power outages are mounting across the South as the storm continues to trek eastward across the United States. Texas is experiencing the most outages with more than 55,000 customers without power.

7:30 a.m. CST Saturday

Three people have been killed in northwestern Louisiana as a result of this severe weather outbreak.