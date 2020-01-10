LIVE: Power outages increase across South as battered communities survey damage from deadly storms

Intense winds, flooding downpours and tornadoes are leaving behind a trail of destruction as the first severe weather outbreak of 2020 sweeps across the southern United States.
The severe weather outbreak initiated on Friday morning as thunderstorms erupted across Oklahoma, before expanding into Missouri and Texas, on Friday afternoon and advancing eastward through Arkansas and Louisiana, on Friday night.
At least three fatalities have been confirmed in Louisiana after violent storms battered the region on Friday night. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that two of the people were found dead near their demolished trailer home. The third fatality happened in Caddo Parish when a tree fell on a house, according to KSLA.
Dozens of tornado warnings were issued across the region during this time frame, including one in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex as an intense storm swept through the city. Over 1.7 million people were alerted of a possible tornado, as well as travelers waiting for their flights at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
Tornado watches remain in effect for parts of the Deep South, including Jackson, Mississippi, and New Orleans. Additional watches are likely to be issued throughout Saturday as the severe storms march eastward.
Although tornadoes will be possible, the biggest threat will be strong wind gusts capable of toppling trees, sparking power outages and leading to property damage. As of Saturday morning, over 230,000 electric customers were without power across the region, with that number likely to grow throughout the day.
"I think there's gonna be wind, hail and I think we're gonna see tornadoes on the ground," AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said on AccuWeather's Weather Insider podcast. "The question is: How many?"
12:30 p.m. CST Saturday
Storms are approaching the Birmingham, Alabama area, where a recent wind gust of 56 mph was recorded at the Birmingham Airport. If you are in Alabama stay vigilant and seek shelter if needed.
⚠SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for portions of Chilton, Shelby, Jefferson & St. Clair Counties until 2 PM. Line of storms is capable of damaging winds up to 70 mph possible. Take shelter! pic.twitter.com/tLirxOKaWG— NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 11, 2020
11:30 a.m. CST Saturday
A storm capable of producing a tornado is located near Union, Alabama moving northeast.
⚠TORNADO WARNING for SE Pickens, N Greene & SW Tuscaloosa Counties until 1215 PM. Storm capable of a tornado is located near Union, moving NE toward Ralph, Romulus & Fosters. Take shelter NOW! pic.twitter.com/HP2C5q2xzU— NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 11, 2020
There is confirmed damage with one injury near Carrollton in Pickens County, Alabama.
10:30 a.m. CST Saturday
Powerful straight-line winds pushed a train of at least 30 railroad cars off a track in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, according to reports.
Strong, damaging straight-line wind has blown at least 30 train cars off this track in the Sumner area of Tallahatchie County. Photos courtesy of Stephanie Simms. #mswx @matt_laubhan @NWSMemphis @WTVAWeather pic.twitter.com/USASJdtxto— Joel Young, CBM (@JoelYoungTV) January 11, 2020
Strong winds in Arkansas and Texas reportedly flipped over trucks along highways between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
9:30 a.m. CST Saturday
Structural damage has been reported south of Tunica, Mississippi, where the highest wind gust thus far was clocked at 79 mph.
Storm damage has also been seen along Highway 232 in southern Lonoke County in Arkansas. There are no reported injuries there at this time.
Here's the storm damage along Highway 232 in southern Lonoke County. Residents tell me the red metal beams were a tractor/truck shed that blew into a vacant gin office that sits along the highway. No reported injuries #arwx @THV11 pic.twitter.com/qjIa3FCB7U— Michael Aaron (@michaelfaaron) January 11, 2020
8:30 a.m. CST Saturday
Power outages are mounting across the South as the storm continues to trek eastward across the United States. Texas is experiencing the most outages with more than 55,000 customers without power.
7:30 a.m. CST Saturday
Three people have been killed in northwestern Louisiana as a result of this severe weather outbreak.
Two people died and at least one was injured in the Haughton area of Bossier Parish when storms moved across the area, sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis confirmed.
The third death happened when a tree fell on an elderly man's house shortly after 1:14 a.m. Saturday in Caddo Parish in Louisiana, officials report.
6 a.m. CST Saturday
Stretches of both interstates 20 and 49 in northern Louisiana remain closed early this morning due to debris over the road. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, as well as local officials are advising motorists to seek alternate routes.
5 a.m. CST Saturday
A tornado warning has been issued for portions of northern Mississippi and southwestern Tennessee. This storm is tracking through a highly populated area, posing a serious threat. Strong rotation along with a possible debris signature is evident via radar. Anyone in the path of this dangerous storm needs to take shelter immediately!
Tornado Warning including Collierville TN, Olive Branch MS, Piperton TN until 5:30 AM CST pic.twitter.com/jOwy2b3c5r— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) January 11, 2020
1:30 a.m. CST Saturday
A nearly continuous line of severe thunderstorm warnings stretches over 600 miles from southeastern Missouri to southeastern Texas currently. Across Arkansas and Missouri, multiple flash flood warnings have been posted behind the main line of thunderstorms.
1 a.m. CST Saturday
Roughly 111,000 customers are without power across the state of Texas, according to Poweroutage.us. This has increased by about 76,000 in the past three and a half hours as storms continue to ravage eastern Texas.
12:18 a.m. CST Saturday
A tornado warning has been issued for the southern and southwestern Houston metro area and continues until 12:30 a.m. CST. This includes the city of Pasadena and Deer Park. Residents are urged to take shelter as a brief tornado is possible in this area.
Tornado Warning including Pasadena TX, Deer Park TX, South Houston TX until 12:30 AM CST pic.twitter.com/W4iARLYRmN— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) January 11, 2020
11:46 p.m. CST Friday
A tornado warning has been issued across the western suburbs of Houston as the powerful line of thunderstorms has begun tracking into the metro area. Residents in this area are urged to seek shelter!
Tornado Warning including Sugar Land TX, Mission Bend TX, Bellaire TX until 12:15 AM CST pic.twitter.com/ZNlRtrFAA2— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) January 11, 2020
9:25 p.m. CST Friday
About 35,000 customers are without power across the state of Texas, according to PowerOutage.US.
As the severe weather treks eastward, it leaves behind over 545 flights delayed and over 445 flights canceled at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, according to FlightAware. Another 69 flights were delayed and 142 flights were canceled at Dallas Love Field.
9 p.m. CST Friday
At 9 p.m. CST, the NWS's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service recorded Elm Fork Trinity River at Gainesville, Texas, at 23.68 feet - about 21 feet above the level it had been at over the past few days. The site is currently in a moderate flood stage. A major flood stage for the area is 24.6 feet.
|(Image/NWS Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service)
8:50 p.m. CST Friday
Pieces of a hotel building's facade were torn from the wall in Irving, Texas, amid severe weather. Earlier, a UPS truck had reportedly flipped along I-635 in the area. The driver had cited strong winds as the cause of the accident and is okay.
Storms ripped off a piece of the facade at this Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Irving, Texas. Workers taped off part of the parking lot around the building. #TXWX pic.twitter.com/kU3VsFXPlT— Bill Wadell (@BillWadell) January 11, 2020
8:20 p.m. CST Friday:
A UPS truck reportedly flipped along I-635 W in Irving, Texas. The driver told AccuWeather that the strong winds blew his truck over, but he was okay. Nearby, Love Field Airport reported a wind gust of 31 mph, and Dallas Fort-Worth recorded gusts in the high 20s.
The driver of this UPS truck tells @accuweather strong winds flipped his 18-wheeler over when he was driving on I-635 W in Irving, Texas. He's doing okay. #txwx pic.twitter.com/fLAIjyj4Qz— Bill Wadell (@BillWadell) January 11, 2020
7:52 p.m. CST Friday:
The National Weather Service said that there was a "large and extremely dangerous tornado on the ground" at 7:52 p.m. CST. This is a particularly dangerous situation.
According to the National Weather Service, a "large and extremely dangerous tornado" is on the ground and near Scranton, Arkansas— AccuWeather (@breakingweather) January 11, 2020
This is a Particularly Dangerous Situation. People in the path of this tornado-warned storm need to seek shelter immediately: https://t.co/osyHzu5cGu https://t.co/UfvgJi8PhD
The National Weather Service included this incident in the tornado reports of the day, including that firefighters had reported power lines down across Highway 109 between Prairie View and Midway.
6:15 p.m. CST Friday:
A new tornado warning was issued close to Dallas, spanning across an area that includes 1.7 million people, 350 schools and 21 hospitals. The Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport also lies within the tornado warning. As pf 6:15 p.m. CST, over 450 flights have been delayed and nearly 400 more have been canceled.
6 p.m. CST Friday:
As of 6 p.m. CST, there have been two tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service- one in Polk County, Missouri, and the other in Cherokee County, Oklahoma. The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency has confirmed that the residents of the property in the photos they posted on their Facebook page were accounted for and there were no reports of injuries.
|A confirmed tornado struck just north of Fair Play, Missouri, in Polk County on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (Facebook/@MissouriSEMA)
5:50 p.m. CST Friday:
A radar-confirmed tornado is just south of Fort Worth, Texas, and is heading northeast at 30 mph. The projected path will take the tornado over or very close to the Fort Worth/Spinks Airport.
Farther north, hours of rain have left the northbound lanes of Highway 287 in Decatur, Texas, submerged. The flash flooding caught at least one car.
FLASH FLOODING near Decatur, TX has left the northbound lanes of Highway 287 submerged. At least one car is stuck in the flooding. @breakingweather @accuweather #TXWX pic.twitter.com/6S8WuG8XMg— Bill Wadell (@BillWadell) January 10, 2020
5:30 p.m. CST Friday:
A new tornado watch has been issued from eastern Texas into southern Missouri, that will continue into Friday night. This includes Shreveport, Louisiana, and Little Rock, Arkansas.
A tornado watch means that conditions are conducive for tornado development and that people in the area should closely monitor the weather. If a tornado warning is issued, this means that a tornado is imminent and people should seek shelter immediately.
4 p.m. CST Friday:
By 4 p.m. on Friday, just over 300 flights had already been canceled at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport amid the severe weather, according to FlightAware. Another 344 flights at the airport were delayed.
2:53 p.m. CST Friday:
A radar-confirmed tornado is tracking toward Tahlequah, Oklahoma, moving to the northeast at 45 mph. People in the path of the this tornado need to seek shelter immediately.
The Tahlequah Daily Press reported that the tornado siren system was down at the time of the alert.
1 p.m. CST Friday:
A new tornado watch has been issued for part of eastern Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Storms in this area could lead to significant disruptions to the Friday evening commute, especially for those flying into and out of airports being impacted by the storms.
10:43 a.m. CST Friday:
A Tornado Watch was released by the SPC for portions of central and eastern Oklahoma, northwest Arkansas, and southwest Missouri. As thunderstorms continue to intensify in central Oklahoma, the favorable tornadic conditions are expected to spread eastward.
According to AccuWeather Meteorologist Jesse Ferrell, this is just the third time since 1997 that a Tornado Watch has been issued by the SPC between Jan. 1 and Jan. 10.
7:42 a.m. CST Friday:
In the town of Leedey, Oklahoma, in the western portion of the state, golf ball-sized hail was reported. The 1.75-inch hail was the first reporting connected to the severe weather.
10 p.m. CST Thursday:
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced in a press release that he has set numerous resources on standby to prepare for the impending severe weather. According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, this includes "boats, helicopters, rescue teams, medical strike teams, additional law enforcement and volunteer organizations on standby across the region to ensure the state is ready to respond to any requests from local government officials."