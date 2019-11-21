Full coverage: Trump impeachment hearings — Day 5

Public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump continued Thursday, with Fiona Hill, the former top official for Russia affairs on the National Security Council, and David Holmes, a State Department official, testifying on Capitol Hill in an open session.

Hill told Republicans to stop advancing a “fictional narrative” that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections rather than Russia. She also said President Trump assigned numerous diplomats to carry out a “domestic political errand” in Ukraine, which diverged from national security concerns. In his testimony, Holmes detailed a phone conversation between Trump and Gordon Sondland during which he overheard the president asking the U.S. ambassador to the European Union for an update on the “investigation.”

For a recap of what was another marathon day of testimony, see links to Yahoo News’ original coverage as well as instant analysis from reporters in Washington, D.C., and beyond in the blog below.