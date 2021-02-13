Live updates: Senators vote to allow witnesses at Trump's impeachment trial
The impeachment trial of Donald Trump resumed Saturday morning with senators voting to allow both sides to call witnesses, a surprise development that could delay a final verdict on whether the former president incited the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
The latest
Report: Trump attorneys had already booked flights home
Many anticipated Saturday would be the final day of the impeachment trial, including former President Donald Trump's legal team. According to the Washington Post, "Trump’s team is not happy about the decision to call witnesses" and had already arranged their flights home. Trump's counsel used just three of the available 16 hours for their opening statement.
Senate in recess until 12:30 p.m. ET
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., arrives at the U.S. Capitol Saturday for the fifth day of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)
Five Republicans vote yes on witnesses
In a surprise development at Donald Trump's impeachment trial Saturday, senators voted 55-45 to allow witnesses to be called, potentially delaying a final verdict on whether to convict or acquit the former president of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah and Ben Sasse of Nebraska joined all 48 Democrats and two independents in voting to allow witnesses. After the votes were counted, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina asked to have his vote changed to aye on the motion to subpoena.
Democratic senators had previously signaled they would not vote to call witnesses, but lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said he would like to call Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., as a witness to start the day's proceedings.
Herrera Beutler has stated she was aware of a conversation between former President Trump and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy during the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.
'There’s only one person the president’s counsel needs to interview, and that’s his own client.'
— Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Democrats' lead impeachment manager, during a debate over calling witnesses