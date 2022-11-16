WATCH LIVE: U of I, Moscow Police to hold press conference at 4:30 p.m. today

You can watch the livestream of the Moscow Police, University of Idaho news conference here at 4:30 p.m. today, Nov. 16.

Background:

Shortly before noon Sunday the Moscow Police Department discovered the bodies of four University of Idaho students at a house near the campus.

Police and the university identified them as Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington.

Authorities have released little about the cause of death or other details about the crime, only saying that there was no ongoing threat but that no one is in custody, spurring curiosity and unease in the community.

This is the first press conference held by law enforcement or the university since the deaths were discovered on Nov. 13.