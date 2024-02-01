Live updates: 1 killed in shooting at Arroyo Grande senior apartments, suspect barricaded

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

To get breaking news alerts, click here

Update, 6:20 p.m.:

Popping noises and glass breaking could be heard in the area of the standoff around 6:25 p.m., as well as shouted instructions from negotiators.

Original story:

One person was killed in a shooting in an Arroyo Grande senior living complex Wednesday afternoon, leading to an hours-long standoff with law enforcement after the suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Cmdr. Dave Culver said the suspect barricaded himself inside his apartment, located in the Cortina D’Arroyo Grande Apartments at 241 N. Courtland St.

According to Culver, Arroyo Grande Police Department received a 911 call at 3:05 p.m., for shots fired in the area of the apartment complex manager’s office.

Officers who responded to the scene “found a victim that was deceased as a result of the gunfire,” Culver said.

The unnamed suspect was determined to be barricaded in his apartment; police attempted to make contact, but the person has since cut off communications, Culver said.

As of 6 p.m., the San Luis Obispo County regional SWAT team was attempting to make contact in the apartment.

Residents of the apartment complex were being evacuated.

“Hopefully we’ll bring this to a peaceful resolution,” Culver said. “It’s still an unfolding event.”

Culver added there was no risk to the public at this time.

“We do know where the suspect is,” he said. “We do have him contained.”

Courtland Street was closed between Grand and Brighton avenues due to the law enforcement response.

Arroyo Grande Police Department, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, California State Parks and Santa Maria Police Department were all at the scene.