Live updates: 2 Mississippi Coast police officers killed in line of duty

Two Bay St. Louis, Mississippi police officers were shot and killed in the line of duty on Wednesday morning. The Sun Herald is on the scene at Motel 6 where the shooting occurred.

The suspect, a women who was at the motel, reportedly killed herself after shooting the law enforcement officials.

Here’s what you need to know.

Heavy police presence at scene of shooting

Crime scene tape blocks the entirety of the motel’s campus from Highway 90 and back behind Wendy’s restaurant off Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to the scene, including Bay and Waveland police, Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Diamondhead police, Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Several fire departments also have firefighters at the scene.

A Hancock County sheriff’s mobile unit is parked at the back of the main building of the motel.

Traffic on Highway 90 near the motel and Ochsner Medical Center is flowing normally.

Funeral home, coroner at scene where police officers killed

Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis arrived at the scene just after 7:30 a.m.

The Black SUV went to where a makeshift command center is set up in the back of the main building.

Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair was also at the motel.

What happened at Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis?

The MBI, who investigates all shootings involving police in Mississippi, said Bay police officers responded to the Motel 6 around 4:30 a.m.

When they approached the female subject, she opened fire, the MBI reported, before killing herself.

One officer was pronounced dead at the scene, and the MBI announced the second officer died around 6:45 a.m.

Identities of police officers not yet released

The Sun Herald reached out to Hair to see when he will release the identities of the two officers killed in the line of duty. Authorities at the scene have not yet made a statement to the media.

The Sun Herald will update this story when more information is available.