Live updates: 22,000 without power as atmospheric river storm slams SLO County

An atmospheric river storm slammed into California’s Central Coast overnight, bringing with it damaging winds, heavy rain and power outages.

The worst of the atmospheric river storm was expected to hit areas south of San Luis Obispo County. In Santa Barbara County, evacuation orders were in effect for those living near wildfire burn scars as of Sunday morning.

Although rain fell overnight across the Central Coast, heavier rainfall was expected to begin later Sunday and into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

San Luis Obispo County was under a flood watch issued by the Weather Service through Tuesday afternoon.

“A very strong and wet storm system will move across Southwest California through Tuesday,” the Weather Service wrote in its flood watch Sunday. “The heaviest rain will fall today through Monday. Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches are expected with 6 to 12 inches likely across south and southwest facing foothills and mountains.”

It’s possible rain could fall at rates of 0.5 to 1 inch per hour during the peak of the storm event, the Weather Service warned.

High winds batter SLO County

The county was also under a high wind warning issued by the Weather Service in effect through 6 a.m. Monday.

South to southeast winds of 30 to 50 mph with gusts between 70 to 80 mph were expected, according to the Weather Service.

“People should avoid being outside near large trees and powerlines,” the Weather Service wrote in its high wind warning on Sunday. “If possible, remain indoors and avoid windows. Use extra caution if you must drive.”

According to a post by meteorologist John Lindsey on X, the weather station at the PG&E TV Towers on the Cuesta Grade recorded continuous south winds at 48 mph, with gusts reaching 72 mph.

The Weather Service also issued a hurricane force wind warning for the ocean areas along the Big Sur Coast between Point Pinos in Monterey County to Point Piedras Blancas in northern San Luis Obispo County. Winds there could reach in excess of 60 knots and seas of 17 to 22 feet, according to the Weather Service’s warning.

The Weather Service and West Coast weather forecasters warned that these extremely dangerous winds could cause isolated tornadoes along the Big Sur Coast.

Believe the first-ever Hurricane Force Wind Warning issued in California was just issued tonight by the @NWSBayArea for the Big Sur coastal waters, with wind gusts up to 90 mph possible.



Isolated tornadoes and severe thunderstorm wind gusts from San Jose south along the Central… pic.twitter.com/U1sYVqU0hQ — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) February 4, 2024

Thousands without power during storm

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services said approximately 22,000 people were without power in the county Sunday morning.

The high winds caused several power outages throughout the area, according to PG&E’s outage map.

In the Los Osos and Morro Bay area, the power turned off for about 6,696 PG&E customers at around 7:40 a.m. Sunday. Another 200 customers just east of the two cities also saw power turn off at around 9:30 a.m., according to PG&E’s outage map.

In the Lake Nacimiento area south toward Templeton, about 679 customers had the power cut off at around 9 a.m. Sunday, the outage map showed.

And in the area just north of Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach, about 883 PG&E customers lost power at around 9 a.m. Sunday.

“PG&E has been preparing for this storm, staging crews in the areas expected to receive the most severe storm impacts,” said PG&E spokesperson Carina Corral in an email on Friday.

Fallen trees block roads throughout county

The high winds also knocked down trees throughout San Luis Obispo County.

A tree fell at around 10:30 a.m. on Highway 101 at the Grand Avenue off ramp, blocking a northbound lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Another fell on Mary Avenue and Tefft Street in Nipomo, partially blocking a lane, the CHP traffic incident page showed on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, a large oak tree was down and blocking Price Canyon Road off Spanish Springs Drive, according to CHP.