Live updates: 3 people killed when small plane crashes into Clearwater mobile home park, FAA says

CLEARWATER — Three people were killed Thursday when a small plane crashed into a Clearwater mobile home park Thursday evening, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. when the plane went down in the Bayside Waters mobile home park. Formerly known as Japanese Gardens Mobile Home Park, the park is located at 19709 U.S. Highway 19 North, south of the Clearwater Mall.

According to preliminary information released by the FAA, the pilot of the Beechcraft Bonanza V35 and two people on the ground were killed. Only the pilot was aboard the plane.

The pilot reported engine failure before the crash, the FAA said.

At 7:08 p.m., a structure fire was reported at Bayside Waters mobile home park, Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said during a news conference Thursday.

“Simultaneously, there was a report of an aircraft having an emergency at the airport,” Ehlers said. The tower picked up mayday radio transmissions from the pilot of a small aircraft that went off the radar about 3 miles north of the runway, Ehlers said.

When firefighters arrived at 7:15, they found four “heavily involved” mobile homes. Aircraft response vehicles arrived at the same time, which Ehlers said was a “critical component” in helping put out the flames.

The aircraft was found predominantly in one home, and Ehlers confirmed “several fatalities” inside the aircraft and the mobile home. Authorities were working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to identify the aircraft, its pilot and any passengers, Ehlers said.

The main home struck by the plane was a double-wide at 2647 Pagoda Drive, Mary Fagan, 63, told the Tampa Bay Times on Thursday.

It used to be her mother’s, Fagan said, and now belongs to a sister who was looking to fly down from Illinois after the crash.

Fagan said some neighbors called her Thursday evening and said: “Your mom’s mobile is on fire.”

She rushed over from her place up the road and stood on the pavement, watching as the temperature dropped and firefighters sprayed the smoldering rubble.

Fagan said she believes some people were staying in the home, but as of 10 p.m., she hadn’t been allowed closer than about 150 feet away and wasn’t sure whether anyone was inside at the time the plane went down.

8:55: a.m. Drone images show devastation

Drone images captured by Tampa Bay Times journalist Dirk Shadd Friday morning showed the devastation left in the wake of the crash on Pagoda Drive.

8:30 a.m. FAA releases statement

The FAA released the following statement on the crash:

A single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 crashed into a residential area in Clearwater, Florida around 7 p.m. local time on Thursday, Feb. 1, after the pilot reported an engine failure. Only the pilot was on board.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.

8:15 a.m. Video shows immediate aftermath of crash

Tampa Bay Times news partner Spectrum Bay News 9 obtained video from Rick Renner that showed the immediate aftermath of the crash from a vantage point just across the street.