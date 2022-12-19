Live updates: Will Aaron Dean get prison time or probation in death of Atatiana Jefferson?

A jury will deliberate Monday to decide if former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean will serve time in prison or on probation for manslaughter in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys will make their closing arguments in the punishment phase of the trial Monday morning before the jury determines the sentence, which could range from two to 20 years.

Defense attorneys are pushing for probation, which the jurors could choose to recommend if they decide to sentence Dean to 10 years or less. Dean, 38, was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday after the verdict was read.

Dean shot and killed Jefferson, 28, on Oct. 12, 2019, through a window at her home while responding to a concerned neighbor’s call about open doors at the house on East Allen Avenue.

Atatiana Jefferson was 28 years old when she was shot to death by Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean. This family photo taken in 2018 was submitted as evidence during the testimony of Ashley Carr, Jefferson’s sister, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Fort Worth.

Dean’s attorneys argued that he saw Jefferson point a gun at him through the window and shot her in self-defense. Prosecutors argued that Dean never said he saw a gun, didn’t identify himself as an officer, didn’t give Jefferson time to respond to his command to put her hands up, and didn’t attempt CPR.