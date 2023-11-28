Live Updates: Alex Murdaugh arrives for sentencing hearing. He admitted stealing millions

Convicted double murderer and disbarred Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh is being sentenced Tuesday for more than a decade of financial crimes.

The fourth-generation lawyer in a dynastic family that once dominated the legal and political establishment of the Lowcountry has admitted stealing millions of dollars from his own clients, close friends, his brother and the law firm that his family founded over a century ago.

Tuesday’s sentencing hearing before state Judge Clifton Newman comes a little more than a week after Murdaugh pleaded guilty to 22 of 101 pending charges as part of a last minute, negotiated plea deal, which averted a trial set to begin in Beaufort today.

Under a package plea agreement negotiated by the defense and prosecution, Murdaugh, 55, pled guilty with the expectation of being sentenced to 27 years in prison. Fourteen victims are expected to testify Tuesday, after which Judge Newman has the option of rejecting the plea and the sentence, but that scenario appears unlikely.

Proceedings are being broadcast live on CourtTV.

10:24 a.m. — Alex Murdaugh arrives in court

Alex Murdaugh has arrived at the Beaufort County Court for his sentencing. Once a prominent attorney in the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit, which includes Beaufort, Murdaugh is now facing a 27 year sentence for his financial crimes.

That sentence is expected to be the longest prison sentence for a series of white collar crimes in South Carolina’s history. Murdaugh would be eligible for parole after serving 85% of the 27 years.

Murdaugh is currently serving two consecutive life sentences in state prison for the murders of his wife and son.

There was a buzz in the Beaufort County court as Muardaugh arrived, shackled and wearing a bright orange jumpsuit. One reporter said that the atmosphere in the courtroom before he arrived was like a reunion.

In addition to victims, some of whom knew Murdaugh personally, the back benches are filled with SLED agents. Attorneys, many of whom are familiar faces to close watchers of the Murdaugh saga, have been milling around the courtroom. Among them are Eric Bland and Justin Bamberg, who represent victims of Murdaugh’s thefts, and Mark Tinsley, who represented the family of Mallory Beach, whose death in a boat crash in 2019 began the slow unraveling of the Murdaugh family.

Far from being a side show, prosecutors argued that the thefts were central to Murdaugh’s motive on the night in June 2021 when he gunned down his wife, Maggie, and son Paul. Throughout Murdaugh’s trial in Colleton County last winter, lead prosecutor, Waters, argued repeatedly that Murdaugh was driven to commit the murders to stave off a gathering “storm” caused by the looming discovery of his thefts.

In all, Murdaugh was charged with more than $8 million in embezzlements, forgery, tax evasion, money laundering and other frauds. The decade-long series of thefts was driven by “an insatiable need for money,” Waters said during Murdaugh’s guilty plea.

While testifying in his own defense, Murdaugh admitted to committing many of the thefts. On Sept. 21, Murdaugh also pleaded guilty in federal court to host of financial crimes. Among those were the theft of $4.3 million from the estate of Murdaugh’s late family housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, laundering stolen money through the Palmetto State Bank, with the assistance of its former CEO-Russell Laffitte, and the theft of money from his own law firm through a variety of schemes.

As many as 14 victims could testify Tuesday. Among them may be the sons of long-time Murdaugh-family housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died following a fall at the Murdaugh family farm, Moselle. Murdaugh stole $4.3 million from her estate as part of a complex scheme where he sued his own insurance carrier.