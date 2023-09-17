Live updates: Follow along as Kansas City Chiefs face Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2

After a Week 1 loss on Thursday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs have had a few extra days to bounce back and recover. And KC should have some added firepower heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chris Jones, who missed the season opener as his holdout spilled in the regular season, has inked a new one-year deal and is expected to appear for KC on Sunday.

Also expected to be in action is Travis Kelce, who was out with a knee injury that popped up late last week. (Kelce, by the way, is thrilled Jones is back with the team.)

What does that mean? Well, the Chiefs are narrow road betting favorites in this game, which is set for a noon Central (1 p.m. in Jacksonville) start on CBS (KCTV5 in KC).

These two teams met in the playoffs last year, with the Chiefs pulling out a win thanks to the heroics of a hobbled Patrick Mahomes and, for at least one memorable 98-yard drive, backup QB Chad Henne.

Let’s get to the action.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars

