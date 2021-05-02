Arlington City Council incumbents hold strong in election results

Kailey Broussard
·2 min read

Arlington City Council candidates Rebecca Boxall and Nikkie Hunter, as well as incumbents Dr. Barbara Odom-Wesley and Andrew Piel, secured leads Saturday night in unofficial results with 168 of 176 vote centers reporting.

Boxall, an architect, garnered 61.61% of votes in the District 5 race with no voting centers reporting, while Kennedy Jones, a pastor and engineer, captured 38.39% of the vote. The victor will replace Dr. Ignacio Nunez, a first-term councilmember who did not seek re-election.

District 3

In District 3, Diana Saleh led with 32.16% of the vote, with Nikkie Hunter trailing slightly behind with 31.5%. Tamiko Brown received 20.67% of the vote, Dora O. Tovar received 12.65% and Alixis Lupien 3.01%. The all-women-of-color council race to represent southeast Arlington may head into a runoff if no candidate receives over half of the vote. The victor will replace Marvin Sutton, first-term councilmember who instead ran for mayor.

District 4

Incumbent Andrew Piel, representing southwest Arlington in District 4, received 68.58% of the votes, putting him far ahead of opponents Billy B.W. McClendon Jr., who received 11.23%; Anne Nwaefulu, who received 10.02%; Cheyenne M. Zokaie, who received 6.28%; and Nehal L. Mehta, who received 3.89%.

District 8

In District 8, an at-large seat representing the entire city, first-term councilmember Dr. Barbara Odom-Wesley received 76.17% of votes, while opponent Chris “Dobi” Dobson received 23.83%.

At least two new representatives will join recently elected council members as they mull decisions impacting city projects, economic development, housing and crime. Voters in November re-elected District 7 council member Victoria Farrar-Myers and District 1 council member Helen Moise to second terms, and voted in District 2 council member Raul Gonzalez and District 6 council member Ruby Faye Woolridge.

