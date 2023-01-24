Live updates: Attorneys to make closing arguments in fatal shooting outside Fayette Mall

After one day of testimony from witnesses, both sides rested their cases in the trial of a man who allegedly shot and killed someone outside Fayette Mall as a teenager.

Jessin Stateman, now 21, was charged with murder and criminal mischief after a deadly shooting in November 2020 which killed 23-year-old Jermaine Barber.

On Monday, prosecutors called several witnesses, including first responders, police personnel, firearm experts and a medical examiner. They built a case alleging that the shooting was a result of a drug deal gone bad. Their arguments referenced testimony and a previous police interview from Stateman and his ex-girlfriend, who told officers that Barber robbed them before Stateman shot at Barber eight times.

When speaking with police, Stateman and his ex-girlfriend told police that Barber got into their car, “pistol whipped” Stateman and made threats to kill them while trying to rob them before exiting the vehicle.

Lexington police Detective Tim Moore told the court on Monday that he received conflicting statements from about why Stateman and Barber encountered each other at the mall.

“One person said they were there to buy shoes and was robbed. Another stated they were there to sell weed and was robbed,” Moore said during testimony.

Prosecutors, defense will give closing remarks Tuesday

10 a.m. - Stateman’s defense counsel, Wayne Roberts, said that testimony and evidence presented by prosecutors was “speculation.” Roberts called one witness, Stateman’s mother, before he rested his case early Tuesday morning.

Roberts told the jury they had a duty to look at the evidence, which he said came straight from Stateman and his former girlfriend Madison Brown.

“You have a duty a to look at the evidence — not speculate, not guess — but look at the evidence,” Roberts said. “ ... The hardcore, concrete evidence comes from Madison and Jessin. Everything else is speculation.”

The prosecution and defense are expected to give their closing remarks on Tuesday afternoon before the jury goes into deliberation.