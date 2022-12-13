Live Updates: Attorneys in trial of Pierce Sheriff Ed Troyer deliver closing arguments

After days of witness testimony, attorneys for the prosecution and the defense in Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s criminal misdemeanor trial will sum up their cases for jurors Tuesday in county district court.

The trial opened at the end of last month with prosecutors from the state Attorney General’s Office and Troyer’s defense attorneys calling the case simple. The sheriff is accused of falsely reporting to 911 dispatchers that a Black newspaper carrier driving in his Tacoma neighborhood, Sedrick Altheimer, threatened his life during an encounter in January 2021.

Over nearly two weeks, prosecutors have focused on the police response prompted by Troyer’s call for help and how arriving Tacoma police officers investigated at the scene, one officer’s testimony that the sheriff told him that night he wasn’t threatened by Altheimer and apparent inconsistencies between Troyer’s call and his testimony. Questioning of the newspaper carrier honed in on Altheimer’s prior experiences being followed on his route and his assertion that he never threatened Troyer.

The defense has sought to push back on a Tacoma police report that stated Troyer walked back his allegation that Altheimer threatened him once police arrived, pressing officers on the accuracy of their memories of the incident and eliciting testimony from Troyer stating he never backtracked.

The sheriff’s attorneys have also tried to distance him from dispatchers decision to enter his call for help as the highest priority possible and downplayed the magnitude of law enforcement’s response, portraying the encounter as a “nonevent” spurred by miscommunication.

Underlying Troyer’s defense on the facts of the encounter are statements from the sheriff that the state Attorney General’s Office was politically motivated to charge him with false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. The office began investigating him last year at the request of Gov. Jay Inslee. Troyer also criticized the news media in his testimony several times for how outlets reported on his run-in with Altheimer and the accuracy of those reports.

“The reason why I’m here testifying is the media has made me out to be a racist and the state has made me out to be a liar,” Troyer said during testimony last week.

Nearly two dozen observers came to a Pierce County District Court room to hear the testimony of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Tacoma, Wash.

2:05 p.m.: After visiting Kitsap County District Court Judge Jeffrey Jahns went over the jury instructions with jurors, closing arguments began with state assistant Attorney General Melanie Tratnik presenting for the state. The defense will be up second, and then each side can offer rebuttal argument.

Tratnik began by telling jurors that Troyer’s statement to dispatchers on Jan. 27, 2021 that a man had threatened to kill him was a lie. She said that lie prompted at least 40 police officers to be dispatched, wasting department resources and “terrorizing” a newspaper carrier doing his job.

She said there is conflicting information between Troyer and Altheimer’s testimony, but what is undisputed, Tratnik said, is that after their first encounter, Altheimer left to continue his route, and Troyer did not leave. The state assistant attorney general said the sheriff could have ended the entire incident there, but he didn’t.

2:10 p.m.: Tratnik played a portion of Troyer’s call with dispatchers where he says there was a man outside his home who threatened to kill him. She said dispatchers immediately punched in the call as the highest possible priority, a type of call reserved for when an officer’s life is in danger or if Mount Rainier explodes.

She said all 40-plus officers would have responded to the scene if Tacoma police officer Chad Lawless hadn’t determined at the scene that the incident wasn’t as Troyer reported it. Tratnik said the sheriff specifically said four times that Altheimer threatened his life.

2:14 p.m.: The state assistant attorney general asked jurors to consider whether it makes sense that Altheimer would have threatened to kill Troyer. She said the man had been working that route for two years, and she said “it simply makes no sense” for the newspaper carrier to interrupt his route to threaten to kill someone, particularly someone who he thinks might be a police officer.

Tratnik then went through the jury’s instructions about the charges leveled against Troyer. She said the defense would argue that Troyer never dialed the numbers 911, but she said it doesn’t matter who he called, only that he initiated a false report. Troyer used a back channel line reserved for law enforcement.

On accusations that Troyer lied about the threat to his life, Tratnik said Troyer admitted in testimony that when he allegedly heard Altheimer tell him “I’m going to take you out,” the sheriff didn’t know what the man meant.

2:25 p.m: Tratnik turned to Tacoma police officer Chad Lawless’ testimony. She said the one thing the officer needed to determine when he arrived at the scene was if the sheriff’s life had been threatened, but instead of saying he was threatened, Tratnik said Troyer only complained about Altheimer’s suspicious driving.

2:28 p.m.: The state assistant attorney general said the defense may say that if only Lawless had remembered to grab his body camera, then a conversation between him and Troyer would have been recorded. That’s true, Tratnik said, but she told the jurors she believed it was a red herring to argue that this matters. She said Tacoma police weren’t yet required to wear them, and she argued that the state would still have enough evidence to convict Troyer if they did have that video.

2:30 p.m.: Tratnik began talking about Altheimer’s testimony that he never threatened the sheriff, and she brought up Altheimer’s $5 million claim against the county. She said police surrounding and detaining the newspaper carrier was “terrifying and humiliating,” and mentioned that officers were yelling at him and telling him to keep his hands in sight.

She said after police told him the only reason they were there was because the man who called for help was the sheriff, Altheimer believed Troyer would never be held accountable for the events of that night. Tratnik told jurors that Altheimer wanting to seek redress and compensation for what happened to him doesn’t impact his credibility because Altheimer has stayed consistent throughout the trial.

2:37 p.m.: The state assistant attorney general turned to Troyer’s testimony and inconsistencies between what Troyer was telling dispatchers on the phone and what was happening around him as he spoke. Tratnik asked why Troyer would have been getting out of his car in the first place if Altheimer had threatened to kill him.

She said the defense has argued that Troyer only wanted one or two cars to respond. Tratnik said that’s not what someone would ask for if their life had been threatened. Tratnik said Troyer couldn’t keep his facts straight, mentioning that Troyer at one point said Altheimer was blocking him in, then later said he was actually blocking the newspaper carrier in.