Live updates: Ax-3 astronaut mission makes second launch try from Kennedy Space Center

It's launch day — for a second attempt at sending the four Ax-3 astronauts up to the International Space Station!

After a Wednesday scrub, the Ax-3 mission instantaneous launch is now scheduled for 4:49 p.m. EST from pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Expect local sonic booms from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket: The first-stage booster should return to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station 7 minutes, 40 seconds after launch.

Developed by the Houston company Axiom Space, Ax-3 is the first all-European private astronaut mission to the ISS. Crew members are commander Michael López-Alegría, a former NASA astronaut and dual American-Spanish citizen; mission specialist Alper Gezeravcı of Turkey; mission specialist Marcus Wandt of Sweden, a European Space Agency astronaut; and pilot Walter Villadei, an Italian Air Force colonel.

The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron has pegged the odds of "go for launch" weather at 80%. Ax-3 is the Space Coast's first crewed mission of 2024.

SpaceX officials said Wednesday's launch attempt was scrubbed because "the additional time allows teams to complete pre-launch checkouts and data analysis on the vehicle."

The Axiom-3 astronauts share smiles after a day of launch rehearsal activities.

