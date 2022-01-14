Live Updates: Ben Crump, family of Jason Walker hold rally at Fayetteville church

Nationally known civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Jason Walker address the media during a rally at Deep Creek Baptist Church.

Civil rights and personal injury lawyer Ben Crump is holding a press conference with the family of Jason Walker at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville.

Walker was killed Saturday near his home on Bingham Drive. He was shot by an off-duty sheriff's duty who was later identified by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Monday as Lt. Jeffrey Hash.

Demonstrators have protested each day since Walker was killed. They have demanded justice for Walker and called for Hash to be arrested.

The Fayetteville Police Department was initially called to the scene of the shooting, but Police Chief Gina Hawkins has turned the investigation over to the State Bureau of Investigation. The Fayetteville City Council has asked the U.S. Department of Justice to review the case.

Here are live updates from the rally with Crump and the family.

Fayetteville police to release bodycam footage

A few minutes before the press conference started, Fayetteville officials released a statement regarding body camera footage taken while police officers were interviewing witnesses after the shooting. Police Chief Gina Hawkins’s request that the footage be release was granted earlier today by a Superior Court judge.

More reporting: Judge OKs release of 3 police videos in Jason Walker homicide, PD seeks to release more

“In the interest of transparency, the City of Fayetteville sought and received approval from the Superior Court for the release of body camera footage related to the death of Mr. Jason Walker and we are now in receipt of the order to do so,” a statement released by Fayetteville officials said. “We’re working swiftly to comply and will have additional information available tomorrow morning about how soon video footage can be made public.”

