Live updates: President Joe Biden about to begin his first prime time address to nation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maureen Groppe, Michael Collins, Savannah Behrmann and Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is using his first prime time address to talk to the nation about progress in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and what's ahead.

Tonight, he will direct states to make all American adults eligible to receive the vaccine no later than May 1, according to a senior administration official.

Biden will give his address from the Oval Office one year after lockdowns started at the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 and hours after the president signed his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package into law.

Follow along for the latest updates through the night.

Biden about to begin his first prime time address to nation

President Joe Biden will soon deliver his first prime time speech as president at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Biden is expected to tout the content of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which he signed into law hours earlier. The address will kick off an outreach campaign explaining the massive spending package.

The legislation includes direct payments of up to $1,400 for individuals, billions to help schools and colleges reopen, and funding for vaccine distribution.

Biden’s address comes exactly one year after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic. The virus has left more than 530,000 Americans dead.

— Savannah Behrmann

'The virus will not have a chance': Trump's prime-time speech a year ago

Hours after the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 crisis a pandemic on March 11, 2020, then-President Donald Trump delivered a nearly 10-minute speech from the Oval Office to announce the suspension of travel from Europe and allay mounting concerns about the spread of the deadly coronavirus across the country.

"Smart action today will prevent the spread of the virus tomorrow," he said. "The virus will not have a chance against us. No nation is more prepared, or more resilient than the United States."

A year later, President Joe Biden will deliver his first prime-time speech to address the nearly 530,000 American lives lost – the world's highest COVID-19 death toll – to mark the grim anniversary of the day the U.S. shut down and announce a series of steps his administration is taking to get the pandemic under control.

Biden, who is expected to reflect on a devastating year that made millions of Americans jobless, shuttered schools and resulted in one of the largest economic crises in U.S. history, will contrast his efforts with those of his predecessor, who repeatedly insisted the virus would "go away."

Trump, who once declared himself a "wartime president," said he would use the "full power of the government" to combat the coronavirus crisis. But the Trump administration's patchwork response relied heavily on states to procure their own the equipment and testing, describing the federal government as playing a "backup" role in the coronavirus crisis. Trump also politicized the use of face masks, which health experts say is critical to curbing the spread of COVID-19.

"We must put politics aside, stop the partisanship and unify together as one nation, and one family," Trump said a year ago as the pandemic first gripped the country.

After months of sober messaging on when the U.S. might return to a sense of normalcy, Biden will instead focus on a more hopeful future in which Americans may be able to spend the Fourth of July in small groups. He'll also announce a series of actions that the government will take in order to ramp up vaccine distribution,, including directing the Health and Human Services Department to order states to open up vaccine eligibility for all Americans no later than May 1.

— Courtney Subramanian

Biden to say small gatherings possible by July 4

In his address to the nation, President Joe Biden will announce new steps to speed up vaccinations while directing states to make all adults eligible for a COVID-19 shot no later than May 1.

If everyone does his or her part, Biden is expected to say, it’s likely that Americans will be able to gather in small groups to celebrate the Fourth of July, according to a senior administration official.

More: Biden to direct states to make all adults eligible for COVID vaccine by May 1, official says

The new initiatives Biden will announce include:

  • Expanding the pool of those qualified to administer vaccines to include dentists, paramedics, veterinarians, physician assistants, medical students and others. A new website will make it easier for those qualified to volunteer.

  • Creating by May 1 a federally supported website and a call center to help people make vaccinations appointments.

  • Providing technical support to state-run websites for vaccinations.

  • Deploying an additional more than 4,000 active duty troops to help run vaccination sites, bringing the total to more than 6,000.

  • Increasing the number of community health centers and pharmacies where vaccines are available.

  • Directing pharmacies to expand mobile operations to reach hard hit communities.

  • More than doubling the number of federally run, mass vaccination centers.

  • Helping schools implement regular COVID testing.

  • Expanding the ability to test for COVID-19 variants.

— Maureen Groppe

Poll: Americans say worst of pandemic is over

A year after COVID-19 shut down the country, Americans are starting to feel that better days are ahead.

More than three-quarters (77%) say the worst of the pandemic is behind us, according to a new CNN poll. That’s a 26-point increase since late August, the previous high point of optimism in the past year. Just 19% say the worst is yet to come.

A quarter of Americans (25%) said the economy is starting to return from the downturn caused by the pandemic. Some 42% said the economy hasn’t started to recover, but conditions have stabilized; 30% said the economy is still in a downturn and conditions are worsening.

Biden gets high marks for his handling of the COVID outbreak, with 67% expressing a lot or some confidence in his ability to lead the country out of the pandemic. Yet just 43% said he has a clear plan for restoring the economy to the way it was before the pandemic; 55% said he doesn’t.

Coronavirus is still the most important issue for many Americans (30%), a significant drop since January, when 46% listed it as their top concern. Others top concerns in the latest poll were political divisions (25%), the economy (20%), racial injustice (11%), national security (9%) and something else (3%).

The telephone poll was conducted March 3-8 by SSRS, an independent research company, from among a sample of 1,009 respondents. The margin of effort is 3.6%.

— Michael Collins

Biden's first prime time speech to balance hope with remaining COVID challenges

As President Joe Biden worked on what he wants to say in his first prime time address to the nation on Thursday night, top of mind was the fact that it's the first opportunity many busy Americans will have to hear directly from him how the fight against the pandemic is going.

Biden is eager to talk about the direct payments and other help for families included in the massive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill he signed into law Thursday.

And he can boast about what the administration has done to speed up production of vaccines and getting shots into arms.

But Biden, who campaigned on being straight with the public about the pandemic and other challenges, will also talk about the work ahead.

As he focused on getting the relief package through Congress, Biden also reviewed drafts of the speech, making changes “to ensure that he is striking the right tone,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in her afternoon news briefing.

“He plans to provide a clear outline of his approach, level with the American people about what is required of them, but also provide a sense of hope of what is possible,” she said.

Biden will also try to be specific about the help coming through the new legislation.

Psaki called the president an “anti-acronym advocate.”

“When he goes through speeches like this, he asks questions that I can imagine friends of mine and family members of mine might ask,” she said. “`What do you mean by that? and `When you say that, how will I get access to that?’”

— Maureen Groppe

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the American Rescue Plan.
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the American Rescue Plan.

White House creates web page highlighting COVID relief

If you’ve got questions about how President Joe Biden’s coronavirus-relief package might affect you, the White House has launched a web page that provides some of the answers.

The page, which can be found on the White House website, details different parts of Biden’s American Rescue Plan, including information on vaccine distribution, reopening schools and how Americans will receive their $1,400 direct checks.

There’s also a link where Americans can share a video to tell their story and explain how the COVID relief will help them.

The page is part of the White House’s extensive outreach campaign to explain the massive spending package to the public. The campaign will include road trips by the president, Vice President Kamala Harris and members of the administration.

— Michael Collins

Biden goes on 'Help is Here' tour

In the days and weeks after Biden's speech, he and other members of his administration will be fanning out across the country in what the White House is calling a "Help is Here" tour to explain the aid package.

Biden himself will go first to Pennsylvania, his home state as well as one that was critical to his 2020 victory.

After that Tuesday trip, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will go to Georgia on Friday.

Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rapheal Warnock won Georgia's two runoff Senate races in January, giving Democrats control of the Senate. That allowed them to pass the COVID relief bill without any support from Republicans.

“We keep bowing to Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock," Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., told reporters after the Senate approved the bill Saturday.

President-elect Joe Biden campaigns in Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, for Senate candidates Raphael Warnock, center, and Jon Ossoff, left. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President-elect Joe Biden campaigns in Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, for Senate candidates Raphael Warnock, center, and Jon Ossoff, left. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

During those Senate races, Biden – the first Democrat presidential candidate to carry Georgia since 1992 – told voters that they wouldn't get additional stimulus checks unless they elected the Democrats.

"That's a place where that message really resonated," Psaki said. "It's a place also close to his heart."

Also traveling is first lady Jill Biden, who heads to New Jersey on Monday.

Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will go to Nevada on Monday and Colorado on Tuesday. Emhoff will visit New Mexico on Wednesday.

Psaki said Biden will be visiting states dominated by Democrats and by Republicans, as well swing states, in the "blitz around the country" that will also include members of the Cabinet.

— Maureen Groppe

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden speech live updates: Small gatherings possible by July 4

Recommended Stories

  • What to know about Biden's primetime pandemic anniversary speech

    President Biden will speak on Thursday night to commemorate the anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., marking the occasion with remarks that are expected to be both mournful and hopeful, per The Associated Press. In his first primetime address since taking office, Biden will "talk about what we've been through as a nation this past year, but more importantly, I'm going to talk about what comes next," he told reporters. While mourning the 529,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19, Biden will encourage people to remain vigilant to prevent more deaths. He's also expected to tout the $1.9 trillion relief bill that just passed Congress, describing how it will help people affected by the pandemic. Biden will sign the bill into law on Thursday afternoon, just hours before his scheduled speech. Aside from reflecting on the past year and talking about what's to come, the remarks are also essentially the kickoff to Biden's promotional tour for the American Rescue Plan. "The White House hopes that as Biden assumes the role of cheerleader for the virus relief package, the elements of the $1.9 trillion bill that are popular with Republicans will boost his support even further," writes AP. The New York Times describes this as "one of the biggest moments for the new president since his inauguration." As presidential historian Douglas Brinkley told AP, "this is a big moment ... [It's] a chance for him to really beam into everybody's living rooms and to be both the mourner in chief and to explain how he's leading the country out of this." Biden's remarks will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on major news networks. You can also find it via the White House's official livestream. Summer Meza More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks

  • Biden finalizes COVID bill, gives people 'fighting chance'

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law his $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill - one of the largest economic stimulus measures in American history, and Biden’s first major victory in office."I believe this is, and most people I think do as well, this historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving people in this nation, working people, middle class folks, people who built the country a fighting chance. That's what the essence of it is."The American Rescue plan provides direct payments of $1,400 to most Americans, $350 billion in aid to state and local governments and increased funding for vaccine distribution.Forecasters expect the measure to supercharge the U.S. economic recovery.Approval in the Democratic-controlled House came after weeks of partisan debate and wrangling in Congress… and despite the fact that not a single Republican lawmaker voted for the bill in in either chamber... Even though it is popular among Americans."The people out there made it clear they strongly support the American Rescue Plan."From the get-go, Democrats were eager to get a final bill to Biden’s desk for his signature before the current enhanced federal unemployment benefits expire.On Thursday, their hopes were realized… with Biden putting pen to paper in the Oval Office ahead of an evening speech where he is set to mark the one-year anniversary of the U.S. coronavirus pandemic lockdown."What I'm talking about tonight is the impact on the virus and how we're going to end this pandemic."

  • Biden primetime address to mark one-year COVID anniversary

    President Biden’s primetime speech tonight marks the one-year anniversary of the nationwide COVID-19 shutdown. -Operational challenges the country has faced and the work Biden’s team has done to rapidly increase the number of vaccinations, vaccinators, and vaccination sites up and running. This week, Dr. Anthony Fauci acknowledged during the COVID Task Force meeting the hope for herd immunity in this country would be late summer and or early fall with 70 to 85 percent of the population being vaccinated.

  • How to watch Biden's prime-time address on the anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic

    President Biden will deliver a televised speech to Americans tonight, one year after the World Health Organization deemed the COVID-19 crisis a pandemic.

  • Our Long-Awaited Post-COVID Life Is Coming. Why Am I So Nervous?

    Everyone's excited to get back to "normal," but I'm worried that I don't know how.

  • Biden signs $1.9tn Covid relief ahead of first primetime address as president

    President will mark one year since coronavirus triggered shutdowns across US in televised speech on Thursday nightUS politics – live updates Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan as Kamala Harris looks on in the Oval Office on 11 March. Photograph: Doug Mills/EPA Joe Biden signed the historic $1.9tn Covid-19 relief package into law on Thursday, hours before he will deliver his first primetime TV address as US president to mark one year since the virus triggered widespread shutdowns across the country. “This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country,” Biden said in brief remarks before signing the landmark legislation. Biden is expected to use his televised speech to hail the stimulus bill known as the American Rescue Plan, which the White House has touted as the biggest progressive spending package in generations that is critical for steering the US towards the end of the pandemic. But Biden is also expected to acknowledge the ongoing pain caused by the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of nearly 530,000 Americans and brought unemployment, hunger and dislocation to tens of millions more. And he is also expected to offer hope, asking for optimism as beleaguered Americans face what comes next. Previewing the speech, Biden said he will outline what his administration plans to do to help guide the US through a huge vaccination program and rebuild shattered lives and businesses in the months ahead. “I’m going to launch the next phase of the Covid response,” the Democrat said on Wednesday. “There is light at the end of this dark tunnel of the past year. But we cannot let our guard down now or assume the victory is inevitable. Together, we’re going to get through this pandemic and usher in a healthier and more hopeful future.” A White House official said the speech will last less than 20 minutes and will note how controlling the pandemic and administering vaccines has been the “greatest operational challenge the country has faced”. So far, more than 62 million people across the US have been vaccinated. Biden said this week that the US “hit a record of 2.9m vaccinations in one day in America” on Saturday. The speech is resonant in its timing, coming a year to the day since the World Health Organization declared the spread of the coronavirus a pandemic. It’s also a year to the night since Donald Trump, the former president, delivered a similar televised address on the pandemic that came after he repeatedly claimed the virus would somehow disappear on its own. One year ago the pandemic became tangible for most Americans, with many companies telling staff to work from home, if they were able to, sporting bodies such as the NBA canceling games and Broadway shows shuttering in New York City. The period since has seen waves of the virus surge across the country, with the deficient response of several states and the Trump administration seeing healthcare systems pushed close to collapse and millions of frontline workers, particularly people of color, suffer the brunt of the pandemic. At the height of the pandemic, more than 14% of working Americans were out of a job. Biden has sought to instill optimism over the course of the pandemic since becoming president, with the rate of new infections and hospitalizations now starting to fall. His administration has set a goal of 100m vaccine shots in the first 100 days, something the president was upbeat over in a visit to a Washington DC hospital this week. “We’re really warping the speed now,” Biden said. “We’re doing pretty good across the country. We’re going to hit 100m soon.” Life remains upended for millions of Americans, however. The stimulus package is the first major legislative victory of Biden’s presidency and promises to raise millions of Americans out of poverty. It includes $1,400 payments for eligible individuals along with hundreds of billions of dollars more to bolster vaccine distribution, extended unemployment assistance and child tax credits. No Republicans in Congress voted for the bill, claiming it was bloated and unnecessary, but Biden, a Democrat, appears to have strong public support for the measures. Polling has shown a clear majority of American voters support the Covid aid package and approve generally of the way the president has handled the coronavirus crisis since taking office. Challenges still remain in delivering vaccines, however, as well as the actions of several states, such as Texas, that have started to ease restrictions such as mask mandates. More than 18m doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine will be shipped to states, tribes and territories this week, the White House said, with another 100m additional doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine set to be delivered later this year. Biden has previously said there will be enough vaccine for all American adults by the end of May. There is still no plan for the vaccination of children, although the president is also hoping to push forward the reopening of schools. The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) has new guidelines that allow the gathering of fully vaccinated people with vaccinated grandparents or friends without masks or socially distancing, but there is still no indication when it will be safe for people to travel again or for life more broadly to return to normality. “There are a lot of folks who are older, people with chronic diseases,” Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told ABC. “Let them get vaccinated and I think it will happen in the next month or so then we can begin to relax these restrictions and get our lives back.”

  • Hanging On an American Moment

    I wrote the other day about the new group American Moment. Saurabh Sharma and Nick Solheim, two of the group’s founders, responded in The American Mind to defend their organization. Mark Krikorian did so at National Review, as have some some significant names elsewhere. One rejoinder to me is that I shouldn’t denigrate a group with a simple goal of filling staffing needs for Republican politicians. Sharma and Solheim say that, in any presidential administration, there are thousands of appointed positions across the federal bureaucracy. . . . Even if the Administrative State were decimated tomorrow, restoring the constitutional order of the founders’ design, the majority of presidentially-appointed positions would remain intact. The question then remains: who will fill these thousands of positions? Mark says that I deprecate their “goal of cultivating young cadres to staff the offices of populist conservative congressmen (and, hopefully, a future Republican administration) . . .” I am not sure, though, where anybody got the impression that I do not understand the staffing needs of Republican politicians. I obviously don’t oppose training conservatives for government per se. But I am skeptical of an organization that repeats so much populist tripe and so carelessly condemns others on the right. I noted in my original critique that some of the ideas American Moment wants to advance “don’t seem that objectionable.” Indeed, my views on immigration are hawkish (as were National Review’s long before Donald Trump decided to embrace the cause), and informed by, among others, Mark Krikorian. As for foreign policy, I am skeptical of our open-ended military presence in Iraq and elsewhere, particularly as the relationship of such engagements to our constitutional order and national interest remains ambiguous at best. I do generally support free trade, but I am troubled by the decline of the heartland communities near and dear to my Ohio-native heart, and increasingly unsettled by the realities of commerce with a nation that remains totalitarian. I came to these views without the help of American Moment, but with the help of . . . National Review. According to American Moment, this is impossible. Instead of accepting that conservatism is a disparate coalition in which relative tendencies and elements wax and wane, American Moment reflexively and unfairly disdains all of what already exists. It seems like less a healthy attempt to diagnose what ails the Right than a desire to run down anyone who isn’t in lockstep with what American Moment hopes will be the new order. Responding to my observation that American Moment launched its foray against the “establishment” with a cocktail party, Sharma and Solheim neglect to mention one of their party’s most noteworthy attendees (Marjorie Taylor Green) and then meekly submit that, if that means throwing an occasional social event for them, so be it. The biggest problem with Georgetown cocktail parties has never been the cocktail parties themselves. It’s the indifference and unwillingness of most attendees to take responsibility for how they have failed the American nation. Prohibition speakeasies required a special password for entry. To get into an American Moment cocktail party, I suppose, Washington denizens must confess how they have failed America. Mark Krikorian believes that American Moment has learned correctly one of the lessons of the Trump years, which was an absence of a ready source of ideologically compatible staff. Be that as it may, it’s still clear to me that, as I wrote, if there is to be a new status quo, it will have to sort out Trump’s vices from his virtues; any attempt at “realignment” that ignores the basic lesson of learning from mistakes — and you don’t have to be a rabid Never Trumper (which I am not) to believe there were some — will have difficulty succeeding. The American Moment conception of the Trump administration doesn’t come close to truly grappling with these mistakes. Meanwhile, Matt Peterson of the Claremont Institute, whose publication The American Mind hosted Sharma and Solheim’s response, excoriates me by alleging that “National Review still sees itself as the policeman of the ‘movement’ and ATTACKS young conservatives actually doing and building,” and that “NR routinely attacks the actual energy on the Right, as if it senses where new and promising signs of life exist and seeks to destroy root them out and destroy them.” Of course, I don’t felt threatened — “terrified by a few 21-year olds who just had a launch party,” as one of my other critics put it — by “young conservatives actually doing and building.” I am not opposed to new organizations per se; the Academic Freedom Alliance, to note just one, seems promising. I criticized American Moment for its thoughtlessness and willingness to embrace those within the Right who are fringy and irresponsible, such as Marjorie Taylor Greene. (Claremonsters might call declining to mention this, as well as the group’s notably light emphasis on the Founding, a “conspicuous silence.”) Finally, a word about the reasonable enough point by Mark Krikorian that I was “hasty and uncharitable” in my critique. Yes, perhaps the fullness of time will confound my initial assessment, but considered and charitable assessments are hardly the hallmarks of America Moment’s criticisms of conservatives. If the headline of Sharma and Solheim’s response to me implies that I am one of the “failed elites” that they intend to “replace” — well, give it a try, but I don’t intend to go anywhere. But they would be fully within their rights not to invite me to one of their cocktail parties.

  • Twitter Spaces to launch publicly next month, may include Spaces-only tweets

    Twitter Spaces, the social network's Clubhouse rival, is working towards a public launch in April, the company announced in comments made in a public Twitter Space audio room on Wednesday. According to the Space's host, Alex aka @akkhosh on Twitter, the company intends to make it possible for anyone to host a Twitter Spaces room of their own sometime in April. "So, very soon," the Twitter employee noted.

  • Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law. Republicans are divided on what to do about it.

    President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law on Thursday, clearing the way for the $1.9 trillion relief package to take effect immediately, sending direct payments out as soon as this weekend and allocating billions more to rental and housing assistance, schools, farmers, and more. The bill cleared Congress along party lines, with no Republican senators voting in favor of its passage. But among Americans, the package is widely popular — a CBS News poll found three in four Americans approve of Congress passing the ARP, including nearly half of Republicans. That doesn't mean Republican lawmakers will be changing their tune, however. USA Today reports Republicans plan to make the COVID-19 relief bill "the cornerstone of campaigns to expand their House and Senate majorities." Many plan to argue to voters that the bill has authorized excessive spending and government bureaucracy. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) says "this bill does far more harm than good, and the damage it does will only make our recovery efforts more difficult." Republicans reportedly plan to echo campaign messages from 2009, when they argued against the Obama administration's post-recession stimulus efforts and successfully nabbed control of Congress soon afterward. However, perhaps because of the bipartisan support, some Republicans are laying low on opposition messaging, lest they appear to be against cutting U.S. poverty by half and on the other side of a bill that even many GOP voters are behind. As conservative analyst Bill Kristol put it, coming out against the bill could look like "doubling down on Marie Antoinette-ism." Republican rhetoric on the COVID legislation is doubling down on Marie Antoinette-ism. Not: "There are things in there we supported, it could have been done better, there's waste, wish they'd worked with us..." Rather: "Screw anyone who was hurt by COVID for no fault of his own." https://t.co/XTdNcutIjU — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 11, 2021 As Republicans scramble to find unity within their party in the post-Trump era, this major legislation from Biden could prove to be one of the biggest tests yet for the party's splintered platform. More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks

  • White House previews Biden's address to nation one year after COVID pandemic began

    Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response, says fingers are not being pointed at the Trump administration's handling of the vaccine.

  • The heavy-duty ship the US needs to protect its thawing border with Russia 'is just falling apart,' captain says

    Polar Star can still get the job done, but the 45-year-old ship is "definitely showing its age," its commanding officer said.

  • Hundreds of sewage leaks detected thanks to AI

    Software originally used to diagnose genetic disorders can detect sewage spills, experts say.

  • The Breakdown: President Biden signs pandemic relief bill

    Plus, a renewed push for gun control in Congress and a look at sports one year after a pandemic was declared.

  • Key takeaways from Biden's 1st prime-time address to the nation

    President Joe Biden is planning to mark a year since the beginning of the coronavirus "shutdown" with a prime-time speech Thursday night where he will announce all adult Americans should be eligible to get vaccinated by May 1, according to senior Biden administration officials. In his remarks, Biden plans to announce he will direct "states, tribes and territories to make all adults eligible for the vaccine no later than May 1," a senior administration official said.

  • SEC Seeks Personal Financial Information of Ripple Executives

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking personal financial information of two Ripple Labs Inc. executives in a lawsuit where it claims the company misled investors in the cryptocurrency XRP by selling the virtual tokens without registering.Ripple co-founder Christian Larsen and Chief Executive Officer Bradley Garlinghouse on Thursday asked a federal judge to block subpoenas sent to six banks seeking eight years worth information, saying the request is a “wholly inappropriate overreach” in a suit that doesn’t involve alleged fraud.They say there is no allegation that their finances were intermingled with those of Ripple and that regulators are demanding everything from the proceeds of unrelated business transactions to “how much money they spend at the grocery store every week.”The two men say they have agreed to produce records that relate to XRP transactions, as well as information about other compensation from Ripple, but the SEC “made clear” this wasn’t enough.“The SEC has not offered and cannot provide a coherent explanation for why it is entitled to this information,” lawyers for the two men said in a letter to the court.The SEC says the two men ignored legal advice that the cryptocurrency could be considered an investment contract and therefore a security. Larsen and Garlinghouse are accused of personally profiting by about $600 million.XRP plunged last year when the lawsuit was announced, and had remained highly volatile. Still, its market cap has almost doubled since the beginning of the year, according to CoinMarketCap.com. The coin is down 2.7% in the last 24 hours, according to tracker CoinGecko.com.. Only Bitcoin and Ether are bigger cryptocurrencies.The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Ripple Labs Inc., 20-cv-10832, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Only 11 percent of Republicans view the pandemic as the country's most pressing issue, poll finds

    On the date marking the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, more Americans than ever before are optimistic about the light at the end of the coronavirus-induced tunnel. In a CNN/SSRS poll released Thursday, 77 percent of American adults said they believe the "worst" of the pandemic is in the past, while 19 percent said the worst is yet to come. The poll showed only 11 percent of Republicans believe the coronavirus pandemic is the most important issue facing the country today, with 32 percent and 29 percent of the GOP saying the top issues were U.S. political divisions and the economy, respectively. Half of Democratic respondents felt the pandemic was the country's top issue. The poll, which was released just hours before President Biden is set to address the nation to commemorate the one-year pandemic anniversary, showed that 67 percent of adults have some or a lot of confidence in Biden's ability to lead the country out of the pandemic, while 30 percent indicated they had no real confidence in Biden to do so. Also in the poll, 59 percent of non-vaccinated respondents said they would try to get a shot, while 36 percent said they would forgo a vaccine. The latter number is up 6 percent from January, when 30 percent said they would not try and get a vaccine, but down from October when 45 percent indicated they would not seek out a shot should one become available. SSRS conducted the CNN poll via telephone from March 3-8 among a sample of 1,009 respondents. The poll has a margin of sampling error of ± 3.6 points. Read the full findings here. More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks

  • UK travellers can go to France as country relaxes travel ban

    France on Thursday announced it was unilaterally easing some Covid restrictions on international travel to and from Britain and six other countries outside the European Union. However, some of the countries in question complained they had not been informed of the decision with the UK tourism board warning that the notion the French could pop over the channel starting this weekend “seems rather premature”. France is struggling to stem a third wave and ramp up vaccinations. While infections are relatively stable nationwide, intensive care occupancy is rising and three regions - the northern Hauts-de-France, Paris and Provence-Alpes-Côtes d’Azur - are in a “tense and worrying” situation, warned health minister Olivier Véran on Thursday. Most parts of France, including Paris, have avoided a lockdown and are instead living under a 6pm curfew. However, with a new Covid patient entering intensive care “every 12 minutes”, the French capital may have to transfer “dozens or even hundreds” of Covid patients if ICU occupancy continues to rise at the current rate, Mr Véran warned. If that was insufficient, the government would take "the necessary measures" to rein it in.

  • What's in the $1.9 trillion Covid bill Biden just signed? You might be surprised.

    Stimulus checks aside, the law also has relief for indebted students, renters and homeowners, restaurants, minority farmers, pensions and funeral expenses.

  • Prominent evangelical Beth Moore exits Southern Baptist Convention over its support for Trump

    Author, speaker and Bible teacher Beth Moore said she is "no longer a Southern Baptist" over her “staggering” disorientation from seeing her denomination's leaders support former President Trump, she told Religion News Service.Why it matters: Moore, who has a large following with evangelicals, became increasingly critical of Trump for his abusive behavior toward women that was revealed in the 2016 “Access Hollywood” tapes. The footage captured him bragging about sexually abusing women, according to the New York Times.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat she's saying: “I am still a Baptist, but I can no longer identify with Southern Baptists,” Moore told RSN.“I love so many Southern Baptist people, so many Southern Baptist churches, but I don’t identify with some of the things in our heritage that haven’t remained in the past.”Moore added in a phone interview that she broke with LifeWay Christian, the publishing and distribution division of the Southern Baptist Convention.The big picture: Moore said she understood why evangelicals supported Trump, who promised to nominate anti-abortion judges for the federal judicial system.“He became the banner, the poster child for the great white hope of evangelicalism, the salvation of the church in America,” she told RSN. “Nothing could have prepared me for that.” Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden stops enforcing Trump-era "public charge" green card limits

    The Trump administration's "public charge" rule gave U.S. officials more power to deny green card applications from low-income immigrants.