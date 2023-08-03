Live updates: Brevard death row inmate James Barnes set for execution at state prison

Brevard County death row inmate James Barnes — who confessed to killing his estranged wife in 1997, court records show — is scheduled to be executed today for the brutal 1988 murder of another woman, Patricia “Patsy” Miller, inside her Melbourne condominium.

Barnes, 61, is slated to die by lethal injection at 6 p.m. at Florida State Prison in rural Bradford County, about 11 miles northwest of Starke.

He would become the 104th person executed in Florida since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976, Department of Corrections records show. This would be Florida's fifth execution in the past six months under Gov. Ron DeSantis, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

A Florida Department of Corrections photo of James Barnes.

In May 2006, Barnes pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the homicide of Miller, a 41-year-old nurse. He was sentenced to death in December 2007. He was also convicted of two counts of sexual battery, armed burglary and arson in the case.

According to Barnes' sentencing order, he entered her condo through a bedroom window and repeatedly raped her, strangled her with her bathrobe belt, killed her by striking her head with a hammer, and set her bed on fire with her body on it to eliminate evidence.

Barnes confessed to Miller's murder while he was behind bars — he had been sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife, Linda, 44, in her home just outside West Melbourne. He strangled her, then placed her body in a bedroom closet, his sentencing order said.

More: Brevard death row inmate James Barnes scheduled to die Thursday by lethal injection

More: 'I am prepared for execution': Here's how Brevard death row inmate waived his appeals

More: Torres: Murderer's family anxiously awaits his execution

More: DeSantis steps up pace of executions in Florida, chasing Trump

Check back for live updates below (manual refresh required).

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @RickNeale1

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Live updates: James Barnes set for execution at Florida State Prison