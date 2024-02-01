Live updates: Photos show site of Boise building collapse that killed 3

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Below is the latest information we have on the building under construction that collapsed Wednesday at the Boise Airport.

Three people died at the scene, the Boise Fire Department announced Wednesday night. Nine more people were injured. Of those, five were in critical condition.

The structure and a crane collapsed adjacent to the Jackson Jet Center, according to Boise Fire. The hangar construction site is on Boise Airport’s property near Rickenbacker and Luke streets. The hangar was being built by the Jackson Jet Center.

Here’s our story on Jackson Jet Center’s original plans for the building.

Here’s our story from last night on what Boise Fire says happened at the site.

Photos show destruction at construction site

Visual journalist Darin Oswald went to the building collapse site Thursday morning. His photos below show what occurred:

At the construction site where a building collapsed Wednesday near the Boise Airport, wreckage shows twisted girders with a crane in the center. Three workers died at the scene and nine others were injured. The project was an airplane hangar for Jackson Jet Center.

And here’s what the site looked like before the collapse:

Photo I took this morning around 9am. Multiple cranes hanging girders. pic.twitter.com/UVZTaxwRQJ — Blue Blood (@Boise49er) February 1, 2024

How common are workplace deaths in Idaho?

The Idaho Department of Labor just recently reported there were 39 work fatalities in the state in 2022. Eight of those happened in the construction industry.

Workplace deaths have been trending down since topping 60 in 1996, according to a Department of Labor chart.

However, the 2022 number was a significant increase over the 30 deaths in 2021. The most common locations for workplace deaths were farms and streets/highways. Transportation incidents accounted for 14 deaths.

This chart shows Idaho workplace fatalities by year.

Gov. Brad Little ‘praying’

Idaho Gov. Brad Little posted on X about the building collapse.

“Please keep the victims of the tragic building collapse near the Boise airport in your prayers. We are also praying for the loved ones of those who died. The State is monitoring the situation to find out how we can assist,” Little posted at 7:06 a.m. Thursday.