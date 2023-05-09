Live updates: Chad Daybell wrote romance story about him and Vallow Daybell, witness says

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

In the last five weeks, roughly 60 witnesses have made their way to the Ada County Courthouse and testified in the criminal trial against Lori Vallow Daybell. The 49-year-old mother and her husband, Chad Daybell, were charged with the first-degree murders of two of her children.

Prosecutors have alleged Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell also conspired to murder her 7-year-old son, Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old daughter, Tylee Ryan, and Chad Daybell’s then-wife, Tammy Daybell.

To be convicted of the first-degree murder charges of JJ and Tylee, the 18-person jury — which will be whittled down to 12 jurors — will need to concludethat Vallow Daybell killed, encouraged or commanded someone else to kill Vallow Daybell’s children.

Chad Daybell is also charged with first-degree murder in Tammy Daybell’s death by asphyxiation.

Vallow Daybell’s trial at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise began in early April and could last another two weeks. A trial date hasn’t been set for Chad Daybell, buthis trial could occur in June 2024.

Authorities said they believe Vallow Daybell’s brother Alex Cox also conspired to murder JJ, Tylee and Tammy Daybell, according to the indictment filed by prosecution teams from Madison and Fremont counties.

Cox died of natural causes in 2019. Vallow Daybell also faces a felony charge for allegedly conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, with her brother.

9 a.m. — Chad Daybell texted Vallow Daybell a romance novel

The prosecution recalled FBI Analyst Nicole Heideman on Tuesday morning. Heideman previously testified about the Daybells’ Gmail accounts and reviewed their search histories.

Heideman said during her testimony Tuesday that she also reviewed Vallow Daybell’s iCloud account and spoke about a series of text messages between Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell.

Chad Daybell — who authored various books about the end times — sent Vallow Daybell several text messages with sections of a romance story about two people named James and Elena.

Heideman said the story reflected the Daybells’ real life and pointed to specific details that mirrored their relationship, including similar dates that both Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell and the characters visited Latter-day Saints temples. Former FBI Special Agent Doug Hart during his testimony Monday said Chad Daybell referred to himself as James in various text messages.

The entire story hasn’t been published by the prosecution, but East Idaho News previously obtained the text messages.

“I love you Elena, what wonderful chemistry we have,” Chad Daybell texted Vallow Daybell, according to text messages presented by Heideman on Tuesday.

“I love you more, that’s so hot. I just need you now more than ever,” Vallow Daybell texted back to Chad Daybell.