Live updates: Chiefs Super Bowl parade is a Valentine to players, fans and Kansas City

Feel the love, Kansas City.

Now that the Chiefs have won Super Bowl LVIII (their third in five years, you may have heard), the team and fans are expressing their adoration for one another with a Valentine’s Day victory parade.

A series of buses will carry partying players up top — though some Chiefs have been known to hop off, stretch their legs and high-five fans. It’s all set to start at 11 a.m. at Sixth Street and make its way down Grand Boulevard, culminating in a victory rally set for 12:45 p.m., or thereabouts, in front of Union Station.

Alas for KC Swifties, Taylor Swift opted out of spending Valentine’s Day at the parade with her beau, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, because she had to jet off to Australia to resume her Eras Tour.

But there’s still plenty of love to go around.

We’ve dispatched our team of reporters and photographers along the parade route. Here’s what they’re finding:

Ready to party! Kansas City Chiefs fans are staking out their viewing spots outside Union Station. pic.twitter.com/kWFnz9z3mQ — Judy Thomas (@judylthomas) February 14, 2024

Love for the Chiefs, love for Taylor Swift

Britney Quintrell, 26, of Kansas City, who has been to all three Chiefs parades, wanted to shower love on both the Chiefs and superstar Taylor Swift, who she assumed wouldn’t attend. Still: “I want Travis to tell her people here love her…or that I love her,” Quintrell said.

Britney Quintrell, 26, of KC - 3x parade goer - wanted to shower love on both the Chiefs and superstar Taylor Swift, who she assumed wouldn’t attend. Still: “I want Travis to tell her people here love her…or that I love her,” Quintrell said. pic.twitter.com/Y4U7RZLKdP — EricAdler (@eadler) February 14, 2024

Plenty of vendors were selling Chiefs merch, but a few were also selling Taylor Swift jerseys, with number 87, of course.

Cortne and Sharekka Green got their parade spot around 1 a.m.

The mad scramble

Long before the sun rose, fans were looking for parking and prime spots to watach the parade and rally.

Cortne and Sharekka Green found their spot near 20th and Grand around 1 a.m. They set up tables, lawn chairs, heaters and a feast that included chicken, cold cuts, candy, Rice Krispies and alcohol.

While this was their third Super Bowl parade, Cortne said it’s the first time the whole family could enjoy the celebration together, with loved ones who traveled from Indianapolis and Texas.

Sharekka said she loves seeing the players and local businesses represented at the parade.

“Seeing that trophy come down is like you’re walking down the aisle to get married and they’re the bride,” she said.

Seeing the Chiefs is a great Valentine’s Day present, Sharekka said, but she joked that doesn’t mean Cortne is “off the hook.”

By 7:40 a.m., the line for coffee and hot chocolate near Pershing and Grand was 40 people deep. Folding chairs along the route: five deep, with fans bundled in Chiefs blankets against the 35-degree chill, music thumping in the distance.

7:40 a.m at Chiefs Super Bowl Parade and line for coffee and hot chocolate near Pershing and Grand is 40 deep .Folding chairs along the route: 5 deep, people bundled in Chiefs blankets , music thumping in the distance pic.twitter.com/9HzrfUVvyV — EricAdler (@eadler) February 14, 2024

Spreading love

The importance of the parade runs deep for Leonard Higgins, 37, and wife Vanessa, of Lawrence. They wore T-shirts as a valentine to their daughter, Brianna Higgins, 15, who was shot and killed in Olathe in January.

The importance of the parade runs deep for Leonard Higgins, 37, and wife Vanessa, of Lawrence , wearing t-shirts as valentine to their daughter , Brianna Higgins, 15, shot and killed in Olathe in January.

“She would have wanted to be here,” her dad said. pic.twitter.com/4cBhpv20wl — EricAdler (@eadler) February 14, 2024