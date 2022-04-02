Live updates | Chinese diplomat suggests moves to end war

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

BEIJING — A Chinese diplomat has a suggestion for resolving the Ukraine conflict: U.S. President Joe Biden should call Russian President Vladimir Putin and promise there will be no further NATO expansion, no deployment of strategic weapons in Ukraine and that the country will remain neutral.

“Then maybe the issue will get sorted,” director general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Department of European Affairs Wang Lutong told reporters in Beijing on Saturday.

“What is the purpose of the Americans? Are they going to see a cease fire in Ukraine or they would like to weaken Russia? Or some people are talking about a change in the government,” Wang said, in an apparent reference to Biden’s remark that Putin cannot be allowed to remain in office.

“If they are intent about a cease fire, I think this issue could be sorted very easily,” Wang said. His remarks followed talks between Chinese and EU leaders at which Beijing reiterated its opposition to punishing economic sanctions against Russia.

Beijing has refused to criticize the Russian invasion, or even refer to it as such, opposes sanctions and rebroadcasts Russian misinformation about the conflict and unfounded claims such as that the U.S. is operating bioweapons laboratories in Ukraine.

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:

— Ukraine top of agenda as China rejects sanctions at summit

— Ukraine strike on Russian territory reported as talks resume

— War in Ukraine fuels fears among draft-age Russian youths

— African refugees see racial bias as US welcomes Ukrainians

— Go to https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine for more coverage

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declined to comment on whether he ordered an attack on a Russian fuel depot.

In an interview with FOX News, Zelenskyy said he does not discuss any orders he issues as commander in chief.

Earlier, the secretary of Ukraine’s national security council denied allegations from Moscow that two Ukrainian helicopter gunships had struck the facility in the city of Belgorod north of the border at around dawn Friday.

The regional governor in Belgorod said two workers at the depot were injured, but Russian media cited a statement from state oil company Rosneft that denied anyone was hurt.

But if Moscow’s claim is confirmed, it would be the war’s first known attack in which Ukrainian aircraft penetrated Russian airspace.

___

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Defense Department says it is providing an additional $300 million in military equipment to Ukrainian forces defending the country from Russian troops.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement Friday evening that the gear in the new package includes laser-guided rocket systems, unmanned aircraft, armored vehicles, night vision devices and ammunition. Also included are medical supplies, field equipment and spare parts.

Kirby said the new package “represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities” to Ukraine, rather than delivering equipment drawn from U.S. military stockpiles.

The U.S. has provided more than $1.6 billion in security assistance since Russia’s invasion, Kirby said.

___

LVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces were leaving behind “a complete disaster” as they retreat from the north, including towns just outside Kyiv, and he warned residents to beware of more Russian shelling and of land mines.

“They are mining the whole territory, they are mining homes, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed,” he said in his nighttime video address to the nation late Friday.

He urged residents to wait to resume their normal lives until they are assured that the mines have been cleared and the danger of shelling has passed.

Zelenskyy warned of difficult battles ahead as the Russians redeploy troops in eastern Ukraine.

Zelensky said he spoke Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron by telephone and with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, during her visit to Kyiv.

“Europe doesn’t have the right to be silent about what is happening in our Mariupol,” he said. “The whole world should respond to this humanitarian catastrophe.”

Zelenskyy said 3,071 people were able to leave Mariupol on Friday.

___

LVIV, Ukraine — A Ukrainian official said there were casualties after at least three Russian ballistic missiles were fired late Friday at the Odesa region on the Black Sea, but he did not give specifics.

Regional leader Maksim Marchenko said the missiles were fired from the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia has held since seizing it from Ukraine in 2014.

The Ukrainian military said the Iskander missiles were intended for critical infrastructure but did not hit their targets because of the response of Ukraine’s air-defense forces. It was unclear where they hit.

Odesa is Ukraine’s largest port and the headquarters of its navy.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — The secretary of Ukraine’s national security council has denied the country was responsible for a reported attack on a Russian fuel depot.

Moscow had earlier placed the blame on Ukraine. There was no independent confirmation of details about the incident.

“For some reason they say that we did it, but in fact this does not correspond with reality,” Oleksiy Danilov said on Ukrainian television on Friday.

Regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said earlier that two Ukrainian helicopter gunships had flown at low altitude and struck the facility in the city of Belgorod north of the border.

Two workers at the depot were injured, he said. But Russian media cited a statement from state oil company Rosneft that denied anyone was hurt.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy’s office said 86 Ukrainian service members were freed in the Zaporizhzhia region as part of a prisoner swap with Russia. The number of Russians released was not disclosed.

___

KYIV, Ukraine – The mayor of Kyiv said the bombardment of satellite towns near the Ukrainian capital was ongoing despite Russian promises of scaling back troops from the region.

Vitali Klitschko told British broadcaster Sky News on Friday he could hear the sounds of explosions “nonstop during the day and night.”

Klitschko said that the cities northwest of Kyiv such as Irpin, Borodyanka and Hostomel were being targeted after Ukrainian fighters moved back Russian troops, and that fighting also persisted in Brovary, east of Kyiv.

For those who may want to return to Kyiv in light of the supposed Russian withdrawal, he urged people to wait a “couple of weeks” to see how the situation develops.

Recommended Stories

  • Indonesian Muslims divided over when Ramadan begins

    The Muslim holy month of Ramadan was set to begin Saturday in Indonesia and most of the Middle East, though many in the Southeast Asian nation and elsewhere were not planning to start observing the month of dawn-to-dusk fasting, prayer and religious devotion until Sunday. Indonesia’s second-largest Islamic group, Muhammadiyah, which counts more than 60 million members, said that according to its astronomical calculations Ramadan begins Saturday.

  • Russia’s slow cyberwar in Ukraine begins to escalate, experts say

    Putin may be ‘playing a long game’ on the cyber front, with attacks under way but not fully understood Vladimir Putin chairs a security council meeting via videoconference on Friday. Photograph: Mikhail Klimentyev/AP The war in Ukraine has come with an ever-present threat of cyber catastrophe, as experts and US military officials remain on high alert for potential hacks. And while the big one has yet to come, the battle online continues to escalate. UK intelligence officers warned on Thursday th

  • Zelenskyy: Russians create 'complete disaster' with mines

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his people early Saturday that retreating Russian forces were creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory,” including around homes and corpses. Meanwhile, the Kremlin accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil. Ukraine denied responsibility for the fiery blast, but if Moscow’s claim is confirmed, it would be the war’s first known attack in which Ukrainian aircraft penetrated Russian airspace.

  • Flamingo that fled US zoo 17 years ago spotted alive and well after 700-mile trip

    African flamingo, who also goes by No 492, fled the Wichita county zoo in 2005 and was seen this month by a fishing guide African Flamingos stand in water during Safari at night in Ramat Gan safari near Tel Aviv, Israel. Photograph: Ariel Schalit/AP It’s been 17 years since Pink Floyd made a daring escape from a zoo in Kansas. Now the African flamingo – who also goes by No 492 – has been seen living the life of a fugitive 700 miles to the south, in Texas. The bird fled the Sedgwick county zoo in

  • Denver police officer named in 3 different excessive force lawsuits

    A Denver police officer is facing two lawsuits for his alleged use of force during a George Floyd protest in 2020 — and this isn’t the first time he’s been accused in such a case.

  • Upper Arlington woman appointed to President's Advisory Committee on the Arts

    President Joe Biden has named Upper Arlington resident Melissa Klide Hedden to the President's Advisory Committee on the Arts.

  • State trooper, suspect shot in Kingman

    A state trooper was shot Friday afternoon in Kingman near Thompson and Powell Avenues.

  • Sarah Palin Announces Run for Alaska House Seat

    Former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin announced a run for the state's lone House seat on Friday.

  • Liberia taxi driver: How returning $50,000 changed Emmanuel Tuloe's life

    Liberian Emmanuel Tuloe decided not to keep the bundle of cash he found at the side of the road.

  • Palin joins 50 others in running for Alaska US House seat

    Sarah Palin on Friday shook up an already unpredictable race for Alaska's lone U.S. House seat, joining a field of 50 other candidates seeking to fill the seat held for decades by the late-U.S. Rep. Don Young, who died last month. Palin filed paperwork Friday with a state Division of Elections office in Wasilla, said Tiffany Montemayor, a division spokesperson. Palin, a former Alaska governor who was the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, has the biggest national political profile in the packed field that includes current and former state legislators and a North Pole city council member named Santa Claus.

  • Security guards get pepper sprayed during latest incident at Fashion Fair Mall

    It started when a man tried to steal several bottles of perfume.

  • UPDATE 5-Ukraine denies attacking fuel depot inside Russia, mayor says fire almost out

    Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out an air strike against a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod on Friday, an incident the Kremlin said could affect peace talks, but a top Kyiv security official denied responsibility. Russia's defence ministry said two Ukrainian helicopters struck the facility in Belgorod, some 35 km (22 miles) from the border with Ukraine, after entering Russia at extremely low altitude at around 5 a.m. Moscow time (0200 GMT).

  • Health Care — House passes marijuana decriminalization

    Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here. It was a big day for U.S. soccer fans, as the U.S. men’s national team drew England and Iran in its group for the World Cup next fall. The House voted to decriminalize marijuana,…

  • 15 Utterly Fascinating (And, Perhaps, A Bit Spooky) Behind-The-Scenes Facts About Ghost Hunting Reality Shows

    "We go in there and tell them they've just got a bad flapper valve, fix it, and magically the ghost disappears."View Entire Post ›

  • House panel's possible options for alleging Trump 1/6 crimes

    The Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump last year of inciting the Capitol insurrection. After floating possible crimes for several months, lawmakers on the panel put it on paper for the first time in a March court filing. The filing was in response to a lawsuit from John Eastman, a lawyer and law professor who was consulting with Trump while attempting to overturn the election and who tried to withhold documents from the committee.

  • ‘I hope AOC is paying attention,’ it's a ‘bad time' for Medicare for All: health care CEO

    Jonathan Bush, the CEO of a health care software startup, says the pandemic has refuted the value of single-payer health care, since a government-run system risks stymying a moment of industry innovation amid the rise of telemedicine.

  • Lawsuit: Parents of Teen Killed by Police Sue Pennyslvania State Troopers

    Parents of Christian Hall, a teenager shot and killed by Pennsylvania state troopers, are suing the accused officers as well as the local district attorney, reported NBC News. The lawsuit accuses the state troopers of using excessive force against Hall and the district attorney of allegedly misleading the public about what happened to their son.

  • Stephanie Grisham says Trump relished his meetings with Ginni Thomas because he 'loved to gossip — all the time'

    "Trump loved talking to Ginni so much because he loved hearing about who was a never Trumper," Trump's former press secretary told The Daily Beast.

  • U.S. official says Ukrainian helicopters attacked oil depot in Russia

    A U.S. official says it was a rare strike by Ukrainian forces on Russian soil, which came as Putin's troops abandoned the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

  • A Ukrainian army lieutenant says Russian soldiers keep 'falling into the same traps' as Putin's commanders force them forward

    "The Russians are fighting stupidly," 2nd Lt. Tetiana Chornovol said during an interview with CBS News.