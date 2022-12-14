Live updates: Closing arguments, jury deliberation in ex-cop Aaron Dean’s murder trial

Prosecutors and defense attorneys will make their closing arguments Wednesday morning in the murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who shot Atatiana Jefferson through a window at her home on Oct. 12, 2019.

The jury will begin deliberating today on a verdict to decide whether Dean is guilty of a crime. If he’s convicted of murder or a lesser charge, a second phase of the trial would begin to determine his punishment.

Both sides rested their case Wednesday after the testimony of use-of-force experts who gave their opinions on whether Dean acted reasonably when he and another officer, Carol Darch, responded to a neighbor’s call about open doors at Jefferson’s home on East Allen Avenue about 2:30 a.m.

Dean testified on Tuesday that he saw Jefferson point a gun directly at him through the window before he shot her, and his attorneys are trying to prove that he acted in self-defense. Prosecutors have presented evidence, including body-camera video, to show that Dean never said he saw a gun, didn’t verbally identify himself as an officer and didn’t give Jefferson time to respond to his commands to put her hands up.

Jefferson’s then-8-year-old nephew, Zion Carr, was playing video games with his aunt in her bedroom and was the only witness inside the house at the time of the shooting. Zion testified last week that Jefferson heard noises in the back yard, grabbed her handgun from her purse and looked out the window. He said she held the gun down by her side. But in video of Zion’s interview hours after the shooting, he said she pointed the gun at the window.

A photograph of Atatiana Jefferson during her graduation from Xavier University was submitted as evidence during her sister Ashley Carr’s testimony on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in Fort Worth.

Dean and Darch testified that they mistakenly believed a burglary might be in progress at the house because when they looked through the open front and side doors, they saw items strewn on the floor and several cabinets and drawers left open. They said they did not hear anything or see any signs of forced entry at the doors, and the glass storm doors were closed. The officers also looked inside the residents’ cars, which were in the driveway. Dean testified that they opened the gate to the back yard to continue investigating.

In cross-examination, prosecutor Dale Smith repeatedly pressed Dean on whether his actions that night were “good police work.” Dean admitted there were some things he could have done better but gave himself a B when Smith asked him to grade his performance.

In the three years since the shooting, Jefferson’s family and many in the community have called for justice and criticized delays in the case of a white officer who killed a Black woman.

None of the jurors in the case are Black, though a few are people of color. In the selection process, the jury pool is numbered and the court accepts the first 12, plus two alternates, who attorneys believe can decide the case fairly.

Jefferson, 28, had moved in to her mother’s home to care for her while she was ill. Her mother, Yolanda Carr, was in the hospital the night of the shooting and died a few months later.

Jefferson was saving money to attend medical school and helping raise Zion while his mother also was in the hospital, one of her sisters, Ashley Carr, testified last week.

Dean resigned from the police department two days after the shooting and was arrested later that night.