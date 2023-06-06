Live updates: Closing arguments next in murder trial of former FSU, NFL player Travis Rudolph

WEST PALM BEACH — Day eight of the murder trial of former Florida State University football player Travis Rudolph began Tuesday. Attorneys for both sides will present their closing arguments before the jury begins deliberating.

Rudolph testified in his defense Monday, adamant that he saved his and his brother's lives by killing Sebastien Jean-Jacques. Rudolph, who played briefly in the NFL, is charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder in connection with a fatal shooting outside of his Lake Park home two years ago.

Four men appeared on Rudolph's doorstep shortly after midnight onApril 7, 2021, to confront him about a dispute he had with his girlfriend hours earlier. The confrontation turned violent, Rudolph said, and he armed himself with a semi-automatic rifle.

Rudolph testifies: Football player says he 'had every right' to defend himself

More testimony: Brother says men who confronted football player Travis Rudolph 'came over to kill'

Prosecutors say the men were trying to flee in a black Cadillac when Rudolph fired 39 rounds into their car, killing Jean-Jacques in the passenger seat.

Rudolph asked Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen to dismiss the case last year on the basis of Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law, which permits the use of deadly force to protect against death or great bodily harm. Gillen denied his request, leaving jurors to decide whether Rudolph ended Jean-Jacques' life to save his own.

Follow along for live updates from inside the courtroom, where closing arguments will begin after Gillen reads jury instructions.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Travis Rudolph trial update: Attorneys to give closing arguments