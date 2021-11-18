Live updates: Cop who abducted daughters has kidnapped another person in Md., police say

Robert Vicosa and Tia Bynum were spotted in Maryland Thursday morning.

And not in a good way.

Baltimore County Police Department tweeted at 9:33 a.m. that "Vicosa committed a kidnapping that occurred in the Cockeysville area this morning. He was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and accompanied by Bynum and two young girls."

The two young girls would be Vicosa's daughters Gianna, 7, and Aaminah, 6, who he kidnapped on Monday from his home in Windsor Township.

There was no immediate word on who was taken or if there is any connection to Vicosa or Bynum.

BCPD Chief Melissa Hyatt is scheduled to attend a news conference with York Area Regional Police at the York Township office. The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will be streamed live on the YDR Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

