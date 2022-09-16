Live updates: Day 2 of sentencing for Brianna Williams, mom who pleaded guilty to murder of daughter

The sentencing hearing for Brianna Williams, the woman who pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the 2019 death of her 5-year-old daughter Taylor, continued Friday.

Action News Jax first told you about Williams in 2019 when her daughter Taylor Williams was reported missing. The child’s body was later found in Demopolis, Alabama, where Williams is from.

Here are the live updates from Action News Jax’s Meghan Moriarty as they happened in court:

10:04 a.m.: Prosecution rests.

10:03 a.m.: Prosecution said “you haven’t heard victim impact statements from family... because her own mother killed her.” Saying the family is having a hard time and does not want to testify on the stand, but they provided several photos and videos of Taylor for the court.

10:02 a.m.: “They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but these photos don’t just speak.” Prosecution says “you can smell the filth” regarding Taylor’s living situation.

10 a.m.: Prosecution was supposed to call 18 witnesses, but has stopped at 16. We’re moving on to ‘victim impact photos’ from the prosecution.

9:59 a.m.: Defense asks JSO detective, did Brianna Williams ever disclose to anyone that Taylor was not with her, besides the 911 call she made the day she was reported missing? Detective says no, 911 call was first indication.

9:49 a.m.: Computer searches reveal a search about “refeeding syndrome,” a form of starvation or fasting that dramatically effects your hormones and could be fatal, according to JSO detective. Williams also read an article about a woman found not guilty for burying her child alive.

9:41 a.m.: Red dirt found inside/on Brianna’s car consistent with the dirt found on Landfill Rd. in AL where Taylor’s body was found.

9:35 a.m.: Brianna Williams texted her mother saying “if navy command calls, you have Taylor.” Brianna Williams tells her sister “Taylor is a nightmare” complaining about her daughter opening bottles of ‘her water’ and hiding food under the bed.

9:28 a.m.: Cell phone data records show that Brianna Williams traveled to Alabama 3 separate times starting October 31. Williams requested leave from her post Oct 31-Nov 5. On trip 3, she went to ‘landfill road’ in AL according to GPS data from her vehicle.

9:19 a.m.: Daycare records show that Taylor stopped attending daycare at the end of April 2019. Child was reported missing in Nov 2019.

9:15 a.m.: First on the stand: Detective Harmony Brooks w/ JSO. She said aprox. 10-15 detectives were sent to Alabama (where Taylor was found) to track down Brianna Williams finances. Then more officers were sent + JFRD’s recovery team. Approx. 75 first responders

