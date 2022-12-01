LIVE UPDATES: Daytona Beach officer, suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting

Daytona Beach police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.

Officers said the shooting happened at 2501 W. International Speedway Blvd. See live updates below:

10:10 a.m. update:

Police corrected the address where the shooting occurred. Officers said it happened at 2501 W. International Speedway Blvd., which is a Sunoco gas station.

10 a.m. update:

Police said one police officer and one suspect were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Officers have not said what led up to the shooting.

Police say one officer and one suspect went to the hospital. Conditions are unknown. Unknown what led up to the shooting at this point. A briefing with more details is expected soon. https://t.co/UJLC4Zx76G — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) December 1, 2022

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police have not said if anyone was injured in the shooting, or who fired the shots.

Currently working an officer involved shooting at 2550 W ISB. Still under investigation. Will continue to update. — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) December 1, 2022

