Live updates: Defendant in El Paso Walmart mass shooting targeting Hispanics set to plead guilty
Patrick Crusius is set to plead guilty at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Albert Armendariz Sr. Federal Courthouse in Downtown El Paso, according to court records.
Crusius faces 90 federal charges in connection with the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at the Cielo Vista-area Walmart.
The shooting suspect allegedly gunned down people in the parking lot and inside the store, leaving 23 people dead and dozens more injured.
Crusius, of Allen, Texas, on Aug. 3, 2019, drove from the Dallas suburb to El Paso with a variant of an AK-47 assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to the federal indictment.
Once in El Paso, he allegedly uploaded a racist tirade online stating, “This attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas,” he wrote. “I am simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by an invasion.”
The courtroom is expected to be filled with victims and family members of those who were killed in the mass shooting. Follow along for live updates throughout the day from the hearing.
A look back:As El Paso struggles to heal, Walmart shooter's rhetoric builds in GOP
Remembering the El Paso Walmart shooting victims:
A majority of the 23 victims and dozens of wounded were of Mexican descent or Mexican citizens.
Jordan Anchondo
Maribel Campos
Arturo Benavidez
Andre Pablo Anchondo
Javier Amir Rodriguez
David Alvah Johnson
Sara Ester Regalado Moriel
Angelina Silva Englisbee
Adolfo Cerros Hernandez
Juan de Dios Veláquez Chairez
Gloria Irma Márquez
Maria Flores
Maria Eugencia Legarreta Roth
Raul Flores
Jorge Calvillo Garcia
Alexander Gerhard Hoffman
Elsa Mendoza de la Mora
Luis Alfonzo Juarez
Ivan Filiberto Manzano
Margie Reckard
Leonardo Campos Jr.
Teresa Sanchez
Guillermo "Memo" Garcia
-El Paso Times staff report
This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius expected to plead guilty