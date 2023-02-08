Live updates: Defendant in El Paso Walmart mass shooting targeting Hispanics set to plead guilty

Patrick Crusius is set to plead guilty at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Albert Armendariz Sr. Federal Courthouse in Downtown El Paso, according to court records.

Crusius faces 90 federal charges in connection with the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at the Cielo Vista-area Walmart.

The shooting suspect allegedly gunned down people in the parking lot and inside the store, leaving 23 people dead and dozens more injured.

Crusius, of Allen, Texas, on Aug. 3, 2019, drove from the Dallas suburb to El Paso with a variant of an AK-47 assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to the federal indictment.

Once in El Paso, he allegedly uploaded a racist tirade online stating, “This attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas,” he wrote. “I am simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by an invasion.”

The courtroom is expected to be filled with victims and family members of those who were killed in the mass shooting. Follow along for live updates throughout the day from the hearing.

Remembering the El Paso Walmart shooting victims:

A majority of the 23 victims and dozens of wounded were of Mexican descent or Mexican citizens.

Jordan Anchondo

Maribel Campos

Arturo Benavidez

Andre Pablo Anchondo

Javier Amir Rodriguez

David Alvah Johnson

Sara Ester Regalado Moriel

Angelina Silva Englisbee

Adolfo Cerros Hernandez

Juan de Dios Veláquez Chairez

Gloria Irma Márquez

Maria Flores

Maria Eugencia Legarreta Roth

Raul Flores

Jorge Calvillo Garcia

Alexander Gerhard Hoffman

Elsa Mendoza de la Mora

Luis Alfonzo Juarez

Ivan Filiberto Manzano

Margie Reckard

Leonardo Campos Jr.

Teresa Sanchez

Guillermo "Memo" Garcia

