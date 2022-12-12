Live updates: Defense begins case in Aaron Dean trial for Atatiana Jefferson shooting

Defense attorneys in the murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean will begin presenting their case at 9 a.m. Monday in Tarrant County’s 396th District Court.

Dean was indicted on a murder charge in the death of Atatiana Jefferson, 28. Dean shot Jefferson through a window of her home in October 2019 while he and another officer were responding to a neighbor’s call about open doors at the house on East Allen Avenue.

The prosecution rested its case on Wednesday after about two-and-a-half days of testimony, surprising many observers in the community. Some questioned whether prosecutors had done enough to present a strong case against Dean.

The defense is trying to prove that Dean saw Jefferson point a gun at him through the window and that he shot her in self-defense. The prosecution has presented evidence that Dean never said he saw a gun, didn’t identify himself as a police officer and didn’t give first aid to Jefferson to try to save her life.

A photograph of Atatiana Jefferson, taken by family in 2018, was submitted as evidence during her sister Ashley Carr’s testimony on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in Fort Worth.

Last week, jurors watched Dean’s body-camera video, which shows him shout at Jefferson to put her hands up and then he immediately fires once, shooting her in the chest.

Jefferson’s then-8-year-old nephew, Zion Carr, had been playing video games with his aunt and was the only witness inside the house. He has said Jefferson heard noises in their back yard, grabbed her handgun from her purse and looked out the window. Last week, he testified that Jefferson held the gun down by her side. In an interview hours after the shooting, Zion said his aunt pointed the gun at the window.

The other officer who went to the house with Dean, Carol Darch, testified last week that they thought the home might have been burglarized and were searching for signs of forced entry. Darch said she had her back to Dean when he fired the shot and she did not see Jefferson holding a gun.