Live updates: Detective says Vallow Daybell’s brother made dozens of gun-related purchases

An 18-person jury — 12 jurors and six alternates — in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial has started to get a look into the spending habits of the 49-year-old Rexburg mother, and her husband Chad Daybell.

Rexburg Police Det. Chuck Kunsaitis, who reviewed the financial records, began testifying Tuesday afternoon. He also reviewed Vallow Daybell’s brother Alex Cox’s financial records and said that Cox made 46 gun-related purchases in the months surrounding the disappearance of Vallow Daybell’s children.

Aside from Kunsaitis’ testimony, the prosecution sped through nearly four witnesses Tuesday, wrapping up Zulema Pastenes, the widow of Vallow Daybell’s brother, and calling Vallow Daybell’s eldest and only living son, Colby Ryan, to the witness stand.

Ryan’s testimony was brief but emotional as the jurors listened to a recording of an August 2019 video visit between the then-24-year-old and his mother, who was incarcerated at the Madison County Jail.

He accused his mother of murdering his siblings — 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan — in the turbulent jail recording which garnered audible gasps from both the courtroom and the downstairs overflow room.

“I prayed for you in my worst moments,” Ryan told Vallow Daybell. “I prayed for my siblings — who you swore to me were OK.” This was less than two months after the children’s remains were found on Vallow Daybell’s fifth husband Chad Daybell’s property in Salem, Idaho.

The Daybells — who had a months-long affair before getting married — are charged with the first-degree murders of Tylee and JJ, along with conspiracy charges.

The 49-year-old Rexburg mother is also accused of conspiring to murder Chad Daybell’s then-wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow Daybell faces a felony charge in Arizona as well for allegedly conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

Chad Daybell — whose trial date hasn’t been set — also faces a first-degree murder charge in Tammy Daybell’s death. The Daybells got married on a Hawaii beach two weeks after Tammy Daybell’s body was buried in a Utah cemetery.

Authorities also believe Cox — who died from natural causes — conspired to kill JJ, Tylee and Tammy Daybell, according to the indictment filed by prosecutions from Madison and Fremont counties.

The trial was set to resume at 8:30 a.m. with the prosecution expected to continue its direct examination of Kunsaitis.

