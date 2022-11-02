Live updates: Dismay and disgust, Nikolas Cruz victim impact statements continue for Parkland shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE — A judge will formally sentence the Parkland school shooter to life in prison without parole at the conclusion of his sentencing hearing Wednesday.

The two-day hearing, which began Tuesday, has given rise to the emotional testimony and tense confrontations reminiscent of the nearly three-month trial that preceded it. Jurors voted to spare Nikolas Cruz's life in October, more than four years after he killed 17 people and wounded 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

While jurors found that the aggravating factors like Cruz's cold and calculated behavior were sufficient to warrant a possible death penalty, at least one believed they were outweighed by mitigating circumstances, like Cruz's plight with mental illness.

Their decision was met with dismay and disgust by the victims' family members, the last of whom are expected to speak Wednesday before Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer passes the sentence.

Follow below for live updates throughout Wednesday, Nov. 1.

'Burn in hell': Survivors, parents confront gunman during Nikolas Cruz on Day 1 of sentencing hearing

Nikolas Cruz trial: Key moments, everything to know about Parkland shooter trial

Parkland survivor rips into gunman at sentencing hearing

Samantha Fuentes, a survivor of the shooting and former JROTC classmate of Cruz's, asked the gunman if he remembered her "little battered, bloody face" staring back at him as he sprayed bullets through the window of her classroom door. She could have sworn they locked eyes.

Cruz stared at her from his seat at the defense table, unreactive.

Three students killed themselves in the aftermath of the shooting, Fuentes told him. She wants to die, too, sometimes. If she doesn't take her own life, she said, she's constantly afraid someone else will.

Fuentes, a senior at the time of the shooting, said she remembers the person Cruz was before the massacre: terrorizing and threatening, even to the people who tried to get to know him better, she said.

Story continues

"You were a hateful bigot with an AR-15 and a God complex," Fuentes said. "You still are, minus the gun."

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Samantha Fuentes, who was shot and injured in the school shooting, stares down the defendant in the case. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is on trial during the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 19, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

She picked apart the image of Cruz built by his attorneys, one wracked with mental illness and brain damage. Racism isn't a characteristic of mental illness, she said. Neither are carefully executed plans or detailed manifestos.

When dealt a hand that put him at odds with the world, Cruz threw a tantrum of colossal and lethal size "like a pathetic entitled child," she said.

"You might have every one else fooled. But not me," she said.

The gunman has no power any more, she continued, no future, no forgiveness. He'll leave the courtroom in handcuffs and with the memory of her face in his mind. She hopes it makes him sick.

More relatives of shooting victims take the stand

When he pleaded guilty to carrying out the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history, Cruz asked for forgiveness. He got none of that Wednesday, as the first of the day's speakers skewered him in the courtroom

The sentiment of their statements was in line with those made Tuesday. Annika Dworet, whose 17-year-old son Nicholas was killed in the shooting, asked what crime, if not Cruz's, could warrant the death penalty. She read aloud the names of the 17 who died.

Alyssa Alhadeff's mother, Lori, said she would have done anything for her daughter — including running into the Stoneman Douglas freshman building to confront the killer herself. Facing him now, she said: "May your life be horrific, painful and shown no mercy."

Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison at the conclusion of today's hearing. The first of the victims' relatives told the Parkland shooter to "burn in hell" yesterday, and the remainder will have their chance at the podium today. https://t.co/7W5YtLLyoR — Hannah Phillips (@haphillips96) November 2, 2022

Alyssa's father, Ilan, spoke next.

"You're nothing but a coward," he told the gunman.

While Ilan works to keep his daughter's memory alive, Cruz will "remain in a cage like the creature" he is, the father said. He prays he rots there.

He concluded his statement with a request of the prison guards charged with overseeing Cruz: Forbid TV, internet, mail and education, he said, and put him in a shock collar.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Live updates: No death penalty for Cruz: Victim impact statements before he's sentenced