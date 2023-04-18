Live updates: Dominion v. Fox News defamation trial begins
Opening statements are slated for Tuesday in the historic case.
The highly anticipated trial in the defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News began Tuesday, after a one-day delay.
Dominion has accused the conservative cable news giant of knowingly, and repeatedly, broadcasting guests’ and hosts’ baseless allegations after the 2020 presidential election that Dominion’s voting machines were rigged to help Joe Biden steal the election from then-President Donald Trump.
Fox News argues that it was simply reporting on the newsworthy voter fraud allegations that Trump and his allies were promoting in the wake of the election, and that the broadcasts in question should be protected under the First Amendment.
High financial stakes for Fox News in Dominion defamation trial
The trial in Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox News began on Tuesday, but the case already seems to be Dominion’s to lose, legal experts told CBS News.
Experts said Dominion has laid out a strong case against the conservative cable news giant in its depositions and court filings, underscoring the potential loss Fox is facing.
"I have never seen a case involving a public figure where the evidence of actual malice they will have to put before a jury is stronger," retired First Amendment lawyer Lee Levine told "CBS Sunday Morning."
Fox could face serious financial consequences if Dominion succeeds. The electronic voting company, which is accusing Fox of knowingly broadcasting baseless allegations that Dominion’s machines were rigged against Donald Trump in the 2020 election, is seeking $1.6 billion in damages
“That would wipe out all of Fox's profits for 2022, when it reported net income of $1.2 billion,” CBS News reported. “Still, with about $14 billion in revenue last year and cash holdings of over $4 billion, the company has the financial might to take the hit.”
Opening statements to begin after lunch
After swearing in the jury and alternates, Judge Davis called a short recess for lunch. The court will reconvene at 1:30 p.m. to hear opening statements from both sides. Here’s what’s happened so far:
12 jurors and 12 alternates have been selected and sworn in.
The judge instructed jurors to avoid reading anything about the case on social media or in the news, and not to discuss it with anyone else.
At least one person has been removed from the courtroom for taking pictures and everyone else received a sharp warning from the judge not to tweet or take pictures from the courtroom.
Judge warns against tweeting from the courtroom: ‘there will be consequences’
Reporters and members of the public line up early to enter the Leonard Williams Justice Center where Dominion Voting Systems is suing FOX News in Delaware Superior Court on April 18, 2023 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis told the court that someone has already been removed from the trial for taking photos of the courtroom. Davis issued a stern warning that anyone else caught taking pictures or tweeting from the courtroom will be asked to leave, adding “if it's flagrant, you may end up being held in contempt.”
“There will be consequences,” Davis said. “It is not a joke.”
Ex-Fox News producer says she has cellphone evidence in Dominion lawsuit
As the trial gets underway in Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, a former producer for the network says she found additional evidence that she plans to submit to the court, according to NBC News.
NBC News obtained an affidavit from Abby Grossberg, who worked for hosts Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson, alleging that Fox lawyers ignored her reminders that she still possessed a company-issued cellphone that she had used during 2020 election coverage. The statement alleges that Fox lawyers did not search the phone during court-ordered discovery.
“Fox lawyers told her to hang on to the device but never searched it or copied her files, as they did with her other phones, according to the statement,” NBC News reported.
According to the outlet, Grossberg was fired in March after she filed a lawsuit alleging that Fox lawyers coerced her into giving misleading testimony in the case.
The trial will not be televised
Cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom. A live audio feed will be available through a special phone line set up by the court, but Judge Eric Davis has banned any recording or rebroadcasting of the proceedings. We’ll be listening closely and providing live updates here.
Representatives of Fox News arrive at the justice center for the Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News, Tuesday, in Wilmington, Del. (Julio Cortez/AP)
'We look forward to trial'
Representatives of Dominion Voting Systems arrive at the justice center in Wilmington, Del., for the Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Matt Rourke/AP)
Just moments before the trial was set to begin, a Dominion spokesperson seemed to quash speculation about a possible settlement with a statement that said, "In the coming weeks, we will prove Fox spread lies causing enormous damage to Dominion. We look forward to trial."
'An egregious violation of journalism ethics': Experts slam Fox News' conduct in Dominion case
A jury is to hear Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News in April. But in the court of public opinion, Dominion has already presented a damning case that has damaged the cable network’s reputation, according to experts.
Yahoo News spoke to professors who specialize in journalism ethics, as well as to experts in First Amendment law, who said that the case against Fox News is unusual in that it appears to show how those in charge at the network made a deliberate decision to broadcast information that they knew at the time was false. Whether or not Fox will be found legally liable for defaming Dominion, experts said, its conduct seems to have clearly violated the core principles of journalistic ethics.
Fox hosts didn't believe Trump election fraud claims, text messages in Dominion's lawsuit show
Fox News anchors were aware that the 2020 election conspiracy theories touted by then-President Donald Trump were bogus even as they repeatedly broadcast the false claims, court records in a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems against the cable news giant show.
Emails, text messages and other testimony from Fox News personalities revealed in a 192-page filing by Dominion on Thursday show on-air personalities privately casting doubt on Trump’s claims that Dominion's voting machines were rigged in Joe Biden’s favor.
The communications are part of Dominion’s $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News, originally filed last year, which seeks to prove that the network either knew the statements it aired were false or recklessly disregarded their accuracy.
