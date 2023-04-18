Live updates: Dominion v. Fox News defamation trial begins

Fox News Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York in 2021. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

The highly anticipated trial in the defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News began Tuesday, after a one-day delay.

Dominion has accused the conservative cable news giant of knowingly, and repeatedly, broadcasting guests’ and hosts’ baseless allegations after the 2020 presidential election that Dominion’s voting machines were rigged to help Joe Biden steal the election from then-President Donald Trump.

Fox News argues that it was simply reporting on the newsworthy voter fraud allegations that Trump and his allies were promoting in the wake of the election, and that the broadcasts in question should be protected under the First Amendment.

There is no video feed of the proceedings but Yahoo News will be following the audio and giving you the latest updates below.

