Live updates: Donald Trump indictment - NBC News reporting 30 fraud charges

Former President Donald Trump was indicted Friday by a Manhattan grand jury investigating a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The indictment is unprecedented and represents the first criminal charges against a former U.S. president.

Trump is currently staying at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach.

Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina told NBC's "Today" show that Trump was expected in New York by Tuesday for arraignment. Trump will surrender to New York authorities but won't consider a plea deal, his lawyer said.

The New York Times reported that Trump and his aides were surprised that the indictment came so quickly. Reporter Maggie Haberman reported that Trump was angry but seemed more worried about the political consequences of the indictment. Thursday night, Trump was seen having dinner with his wife, Melania, and her parents at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump could be facing 30 counts of document-related charges, NBC News reporting

Citing two sources familiar with the grand jury proceedings, NBC News New York is reporting that former President Donald Trump could be facing about 30 charges of document-related fraud.

The news station also is saying that prosecutors are unlikely to ask for the indictment to be unsealed before Tuesday, so we may not know what the specific charges are until then.

What's likely next for Trump?

Trump could voluntarily turn himself in, which his lawyers said that he will do. Or if Trump refuses a voluntary appearance, then Florida officials would get involved. As a Palm Beach County resident, New York would seek a court order to force Trump's extradition, said Palm Beach County State Dave Aronberg.

Normally, such a motion would go to Florida's governor, an interesting twist given Gov. Ron DeSantis is widely believed to be readying his own 2024 Republican presidential primary challenge to Trump.

Why was Donald Trump indicted? More on Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels

We don’t know yet what the specific charges against Donald Trump are because the indictment is sealed though NBC News and CNN are reporting that the indictment contains about 30 charges of document-related fraud.

Story continues

The indictment might be unsealed earlier Than Tuesday, when Trump surrenders in Manhattan Criminal Court. NBC also is saying that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is unlikely to seek that before Tuesday.

Many speculate the charges are about the Stormy Daniels hush money case in which Trump purportedly paid campaign money to an adult film star so she wouldn’t disclose their affair while he campaigned for president in 2016.

The indictment often remains unsealed until the defendant is arrested, which happens Tuesday for Trump. He’s expected to surrender in Manhattan Criminal Court and make his first appearance before a judge. It is also unclear when Trump will leave Mar-a-Lago to surrender in New York.

DeSantis said Thursday that he won't help extradite Trump to New York. It was a reversal from what DeSantis said last week about the impending indictment, a statement that drew criticism from Trump.

"Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda," DeSantis said, referring to liberal political activist George Soros.

Asked last week about helping Trump fight extradition, DeSantis said: “We are not involved in this, won’t be involved in this."

The third scenario: If DeSantis refuses to be involved, a federal judge would have to sign the extradition order. Likely, this federal judge would be in Palm Beach County, Aronberg said.

Where is Donald Trump on Friday?

The flag flies at half-staff at former president Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence in Palm Beach on March 31, 2023. A New York grand jury voted to indict Trump over hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Apparently, he's still at his Mar-a-Lago resort. He hasn't been seen publicly on Friday.

His private airplane remains parked at Palm Beach International Airport.

There were a few supporters along the route

Trump indictment: One of these 3 things likely will happen next

Trump has been indicted.Have other former U.S. presidents been indicted? No, but these came close.

Can he? Now that Donald Trump is indicted, can he still run for president in 2024?

Video: Trump plane at Palm Beach International Airport day after indictment

A day after former president Donald Trump was indicted, all eyes are on his plane at Palm Beach International Airport.

The above livestream, courtesy of ABC 7 in Chicago, shows real-time footage of Trump's plane.

Trump is the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges after a New York grand jury voted to indict him.

Will Trump get a mug shot?

It's very likely that Trump will get a mugshot, but he would have secret service protection throughout the entire process, said Joe Abruzzo, the Palm Beach County clerk of court. He may not be handcuffed, though.

Trump is expected to be treated like every other suspect with criminal allegations to follow the same procedure: fingerprinting and posing for a mugshot, said Michael Salnick, a criminal defense attorney in Palm Beach County. His mugshot might not be available to the public if there are any security concerns.

"Since this is such an unprecedented thing, one doesn't know if it will be done differently," Salnick said.

When will there be an arraignment?

New York court officials expect Trump to appear for an arraignment scheduled Tuesday at 2:15 p.m.

Why is Trump being arrested?

The details of the charges have not been released yet, as the Trump indictment is still sealed, meaning not open to the public. The charges should be related to his alleged role in directing hush money payments to Stormy Daniels to remain silent about their affair for his 2016 campaign covering it up by claiming it as legal reimbursements.

It will either be unsealed when he's brought in or when he's arraigned, Abruzzo said.

Will Trump go to jail?

Authorities tend to negotiate surrendering a high-profile defendant like the former president. Dave Aronberg, the state attorney of Palm Beach County, said that he likely won't spend time in jail and will most likely be allowed to return home with these charges.

No legal expert can answer the status of the case until the charges are revealed, Abruzzo said.

"This seems to be a potentially low-level crime, where I personally would be surprised if he spent any time incarcerated," Abruzzo said.

What is an indictment?

Abruzzo said that an indictment is issued based on a vote by a grand jury that there was evidence to charge someone for a crime. In New York, the process to reach an indictment starts with the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg. Abruzzo said there's an "extra layer of protection for the district attorney" to put charges in front of a grand jury. From there, the district attorney poses a "one-way argument" to the grand jury without any defense from the accused. From there, the jury recommends or authorizes an indictment.

"He's officially been charged by a crime, we don't know what that crime is," Abruzzo said.

Salnick added that an indictment is the document resulting from the vote by a grand jury of whether there was evidence to charge someone, and that it does not infer guilt.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Donald Trump indictment live updates from Palm Beach Florida