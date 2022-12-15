Live updates: Eddie Loden set to be executed at Parchman

Dec. 14—Update (6:25 p.m.):

Eddie Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m.

In his last words, he expressed his deep remorse to the Gray family.

Update (4:45 p.m.):

MDOC commissioner Burl Cain said Loden has eaten his last meal and complained that he was too full to east his biscuits and sorghum.

"He's got a full belly and is in good spirits," Cain said.

Penitentiary superintendent Marc McClure said Loden "was concerned about what he had done and was accepting. He's in good spirits considering what is about to happen."

Following the execution, Loden's body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy and then will be released to the Vicksburg funeral home.

Original story:

PARCHMAN — Thomas Edwin "Eddie" Loden will have a traditional Southern meal Wednesday afternoon, about two hours before he is executed.

Loden was convicted and sentenced to death for killing a Dorsey community waitress more than 20 years ago. He is scheduled to to die by lethal injection today, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Kerei McDonald, executive deputy commissioner for the Mississippi Department of Corrections, said Loden requested a last meal of two fried bone-in pork chops, a baked sweet potato, fried okra, Pillsbury Grands biscuits with butter and molasses, peach cobbler with French vanilla ice cream and Lipton sweet tea.

Loden requested four visitors, described as friends and family by deputy commissioner Jeworski Mallett. He will be allowed to visit with them following the meal. After the visit, he will be given a chance to shower, then wait until he is escorted to the execution.

Prison officials said Loden plans to make a statement before he is executed.

McDonald said Loden was in good spirits at 11:30 a.m. and was satisfied with the way he has been treated by the staff.

Mallett said Loden expressed some remorse for the family of the victim.

During his final day, Loden visited with his two attorneys and requested a mental health professional visit him during the last 48 hours. He also asked that MDOC chaplain Maurice Clifton visit with him all day on Wednesday.

Following the execution, his remains will be relinquished to the Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg.

The next press briefing is scheduled for 4:45 p.m.

