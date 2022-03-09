LIVE UPDATES: Fallen officer, suspect in Tuesday's shooting named

Mar. 9—Joplin Police Chief Sloan Rowland today identified the Joplin police officer who was killed Tuesday as Cpl. Benjamin Cooper, who first went to work for the department in 2003. Cooper leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Rowland said Cooper left for a while to work for a sheriff's department in Colorado and then returned in 2013.

Sloan called Tuesday, when three officers were shot, a "tragic day" for the community. A second officer remains in critical condition, the third is listed as being in serious but stable condition. Their names have not been released.

Rowland also identified the suspect as Anthony Felix, 40, but no other details were provided about his background. Felix also was shot to death by Joplin officers.

Police said this morning that Felix had a gun of his own, and then he also took a gun from one of the officers after shooting them. He also continued shooting at the police vehicles that were chasing him, hitting one of the vehicles but missing the officer.

More information will be released later this afternoon.

Arrangements for the fallen officer will be shared publicly at a later time.

City officials said the city will fly flags at half staff beginning at noon today.

Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley said Cooper made the "greatest sacrifice" for our city yesterday and called on the community to support the police department, the officers and their families.

"Let the nation and the world see, just like after the tornado, how we respond to tragedy," Stanley said.