Live updates: Family member of Vallow Daybell says he feared for his safety

Tammy Daybell would have been 53 years old today.

The Rexburg mother of five, who was remembered by family and friends as an animal lover and computer whiz, was killed in October 2019. Prosecutors alleged Tammy Daybell’s then-husband, Chad Daybell, and his current wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, conspired to murder Tammy and two of Lori’s children.

Chad and Lori — who had a months-long affair — got married on a Hawaii beach two weeks after Tammy Daybell’s body was buried in a Utah cemetery, according to witnesses throughout the trial.

Vallow Daybell’s trial, at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, began in early April and could last another three weeks. Chad Daybell — also charged with first-degree murder in Tammy Daybell’s death — has a hearing scheduled Thursday.

The Daybells are also charged with the first-degree murders of 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

To be convicted of the first-degree murder charges, the jury will need to conclude that they killed, encouraged or commanded someone else to kill Vallow Daybell’s children.

READ MORE: Lori Vallow Daybell’s case spans 3 states, 4 deaths. Here are all the key people involved.

Authorities said they believe Vallow Daybell’s brother Alex Cox also conspired to kill JJ, Tylee and Tammy Daybell, according to the indictment filed by prosecution teams from Madison and Fremont counties.

Cox died of natural causes in 2019. Vallow Daybell also faces a felony charge for allegedly conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, with her brother.

9:15 a.m. — Recordings of Daybell conversations not allowed, Judge Boyce decided

The husband of Vallow Daybell’s niece Ian Pawlowski continued testifying Thursday.

Ian Pawlowski said during his testimony Wednesday his wife, Melani Pawlowski, was extremely close to the Daybells — so much so that when the Pawlowskis got married, he asked the Daybells for their approval.

Ian Pawlowski said he approached law enforcement in December 2019 with concerns about the safety of his children, himself, and his ex-wife after Melani Pawlowski “dumped everything on” him about the Daybells. He didn’t elaborate on what his wife told him about the Daybells.





Story continues

When Ian Pawlowski approached police, they had already been investigating the Daybells. He said the police asked him to listen and observe the Daybells and also requested that he record conversations.

Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce denied the defense’s request to admit the recordings Thursday morning.

Ian Pawlowski said he felt the Daybells had manipulated him and Melani Pawlowski with their spiritual beliefs. He said that as Melani Pawlowski was going through a divorce with her first husband Brandon Boudreaux the Daybells told her Boudreaux was a “dark spirit.”

The Daybells were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had fringe beliefs that people could be possessed by dark spirits, witnesses said in testimony, and that the spirits would need to be cast out.

“You feel like you were manipulated?” Vallow Daybell’s attorney John Thomas asked.

“Absolutely,” Pawlowski said, adding Melani Pawlowski was manipulated more than anyone.

Ian Pawlowski was excused from the witness stand around 10 a.m., but the defenseattorneys said they might call him as a witness during their portion of the trial.