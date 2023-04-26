Live updates: FBI special agent who searched property testifies in Vallow Daybell trial

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

In the last four weeks, prosecutors have begun to explain why they say Lori Vallow Daybell — a 49-year-old Rexburg mother — killed her two children.

They’ve presented cellphone records, had law enforcement testify about finding 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan’s remains, and asked friends to explain the Daybells’ their fringe religious beliefs that people could be possessed by dark spirits and need to be cast out.

The Daybells, who were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a months-long affair before getting married — are being tried separately. Lori Daybell’s trial began early this month and could last another four weeks.

They are charged with the first-degree murders of JJ and Tylee, along with three counts of conspiracy to commit murder. Vallow Daybell is accused of conspiring to kill Chad Daybell’s then-wife, Tammy Daybell.

Chad Daybell — who has a hearing scheduled for May 4— also faces a first-degree murder charge in Tammy Daybell’s death. And Vallow Daybell faces a felony charge for allegedly conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, with her brother Alex Cox.

Chad and Lori got married on a Hawaii beach two weeks after Tammy Daybell’s body was buried in a Utah cemetery, according to witnesses throughout the trial.

Authorities said they believe Cox — who died of natural causes — also conspired to kill JJ, Tylee and Tammy Daybell, according to the indictment filed by prosecution teams from Madison and Fremont counties.

The 18-person jury — which will be whittled down to 12 deciding jurors — is expected to continue hearing testimony from FBI Special Agent Steve Daniels about law enforcement’s search of Chad Daybell’s property.

