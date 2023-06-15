Live updates: Florida killer Duane Owen execution scheduled for tonight

Duane Owen is scheduled to be executed tonight after the U.S. Supreme Court denied the Palm Beach County killer’s last-minute appeal on Wednesday afternoon.

Owen is set to be executed at 6 p.m. at Florida State Prison in Raiford for the 1984 bludgeoning death of Georgianna Worden at her Boca Raton home. Worden was a 38-year-old executive secretary and mother of two. Owen killed her while her children slept nearby.

He also received the death penalty in the stabbing death of 14-year-old Karen Slattery, whom he had killed two months earlier while she babysat two children in Delray Beach.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant in Worden's case only. Justice Clarence Thomas denied the chance for the full court to hear Owen's argument.

Duane Owen execution decision:

Duane Owen, now 62, was 24 years old when he was sentenced to death in 1985.

Owen has spent the last 38 years on death row, which is nearly double the 21-year national average of time spent on death row according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Gov. Ron Desantis signed Owen’s death warrant on May 16.

Owen was found guilty of stabbing and killing Karen Slattery, a 14-year-old Delray Beach babysitter, in 1985. Slattery was looking after two children when Owen killed her in 1984.

A judge gave Owen another death sentence just a year later, in 1986, for breaking into the Boca Raton home of Georgianna Worden, a mom of two, and beating her to death with a hammer.

Owen execution will be fourth in Florida this year

Owen’s execution will be the fourth in Florida this year. This year’s executions are the first since the roughly three-year pause on executions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Feb. 23, Donald Dillbeck, 59, was executed for the 1990 Tallahassee murder of Faye Vann. The second execution this year followed almost two months later, when Louis Bernard Gaskin, 56, was executed on April 12 for killing a Palm Coast couple in 1989. On May 3, Darryl Barwick, 56, was executed for the 1986 Panama City murder of Rebecca Wendt.

