Live updates: Florida killer Michael Zack faces execution at Florida State Prison

A drifter from Tallahassee who killed two women in the Florida Panhandle during a crime spree in 1996 is scheduled to be executed tonight for the death of an Escambia County woman.

Michael Duane Zack, 54, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. ET at Florida State Prison.

Zack was sentenced to death in the 1996 Escambia County murder of Ravonne Smith during a crime spree that also included killing a woman, Laura Rosillo, in Okaloosa County.

When will Zack be executed?

Barring any unexpected developments, Zack will be executed at 6 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to halt the planned execution of Zack, setting the stage for him to die by lethal injection Tuesday at Florida State Prison.

The attorneys’ primary argument was that Zack should be shielded from execution because of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, which they said caused him to function as being “intellectually disabled.”

In appealing a ruling by the Florida Supreme Court and asking the U.S. Supreme Court for a stay of execution, Zack’s attorneys said “the medical community now recognizes that the unique, cognitive, practical and social impairments inherent to Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (are) indistinguishable from those of Intellectual Developmental Disability.”

“At every opportunity since his trial, Mr. Zack has presented evidence of his prenatal alcohol exposure to the full extent allowed by then-contemporaneous scientific legal and legal standards,” the request said. “Evolving standards of decency have finally progressed to the tipping point that allows Mr. Zack to establish that his FAS (Fetal Alcohol Syndrome) disability affords him the same protections established in Atkins. To deny review would penalize Mr. Zack for being right too soon.”

Condemned to death: Michael Zack earned the sympathy of bar patrons across the Panhandle, then he killed them

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Florida execution today: Michael Zack death penalty. Live updates