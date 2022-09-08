Live updates: Former cops in Paterson's 'robbery squad' sentenced in federal court

Jonathan Bustios sentenced to 24 months

PATERSON — Former city police officer Jonathan Bustios was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison on Thursday morning for robbing people he illegally stopped and searched in Paterson from 2016 until 2018.

Bustios was the first of five convicted ex-cops scheduled for sentencing on Thursday as federal authorities bring to conclusion one of the worst scandals in Paterson police department history.

Former Paterson Police Officer Jonathan Bustios pleaded guilty to charges of extortion and conspiracy to deprive individuals of their human rights in the federal courthouse in Newark on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.

Bustios pleaded guilty in December 2018 to conspiring to deprive individuals of their civil rights and to extortion, but the United States Attorney’s Office delayed his sentencing until after he testified last May against Sgt. Michael Cheff, who supervised the rogue officers.

In one instance, Bustios admitted taking a bag containing $1,800 in cash from inside a BMW he searched but let the two occupants go free without filing any police reports about the incident. In another case, he said he offered a suspect a deal in which he would not file any criminal charges in exchange for a gun.

Former Paterson Police Officer Eudy Ramos leaves federal court on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Ramos is charged with civil rights violations for allegedly conducting illegal traffic stops and taking money from the occupants of the vehicles.

Other former officers await sentencing

After Bustios, the others scheduled for sentencing hearings on Thursday are Eudy Ramos, Matthew Torres, Frank Toledo and Daniel Pent. Cheff’s sentencing is set for Friday.

All six officers were convicted of two counts that set a total maximum of 30 years in prison, according to news releases from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. But those maximum terms have been lowered in sentencing reports that had not been made public prior to Thursday.

Matthew Torres leaves Federal Court in Newark on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. Matthew Torres was arrested Wednesday morning by federal agents, and charged with participating in an illegal traffic stop in Paterson last December with Eudy Ramos, another accused officer, according to authorities.

Toledo, Pent and Ramos pleaded guilty to conspiring to deprive individuals of their civil rights, to using unreasonable and excessive force against individuals in Paterson, and to filing a false police report.

Torres pleaded guilty in May 2019 to conspiring to deprive individuals of their civil rights and to filing a false police report. Cheff was convicted of those same two crimes.

Former Paterson Police Officer, Frank Toledo, leaves the Federal Courthouse in Newark on July 16, 2019 after being charged in court.

The FBI probe into the self-proclaimed “robbery squad” started late in 2016 and continued for several years, with the first arrests — those of Bustios and Ramos — happening in April 2018. The other four rogue cops were charged with their crimes in a series of arrests that stretched out over the subsequent 21 months.

The federal investigation also resulted in federal prison for two Paterson cops who were not directly involved with the “robbery squad.” FBI agents investigating the illegal shakedowns learned about allegations that another patrol officer, Ruben McAusland, was selling drugs from his Paterson police vehicle while on-duty.

Paterson Police Officer Daniel Pent.

With the help of a confidential informant, the FBI gathered video and audio recordings of McAusland’s drug sales over the course of months and arrested him in April 2018, nine days after Bustios and Ramos were apprehended.

McAusland’s arrest led to another case when investigators found on his cell phone a video recording of him and his police partner, Roger Then, assaulting a suicide patient at a hospital emergency room in March 2018.

McAusland was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison after admitted the drug dealing and hospital attack. He currently is being held at the Federal Correctional Institution in Milan, Michigan and is scheduled for release in March 2024. Then served a six-month prison term for his role in the ER incident and was released in early 2020.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ: Rogue cops charged in FBI probe are sentenced