Live updates: Former friend of Lori Vallow Daybell testifies in trial

Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial was cut short Wednesday, but a crowd returned to the Ada County Courthouse on Thursday morning to continue listening to testimony.

The 18-person jury — 12 jurors and six alternates — has heard from five witnesses over the last three days, including nearly seven hours of testimony from Rexburg Police Det. Ray Hermosillo. He was the lead investigator on the months-long search for Vallow Daybell’s children, 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, whose remains were located on Chad Daybell’s Idaho property.

At the end of the trial, the 12 remaining jurors will decide whether Vallow Daybell is guilty of the first-degree murders of her two children. Vallow Daybell is also charged with three counts of conspiring to commit murder in her children’s deaths and the death of Tammy Daybell, the former wife of her husband, Chad Daybell.

Chad Daybell — whose trial date has not been set — is charged with the first-degree murder of Tammy Daybell, JJ and Tylee. He is also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the children’s deaths. The Daybells have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Vallow Daybell also faces a charge of conspiring to commit first-degree murder in the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow, in Arizona.

Vallow Daybell’s then-friend Melanie Gibb began testifying Thursday morning. In November 2019, when police began searching for JJ, Vallow Daybell told police that her son was watching the movie “Frozen” with her friend Gibb. But Gibb eventually told police that JJ was never with her.

