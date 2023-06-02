Live updates: Former FSU, NFL player Travis Rudolph among remaining witnesses to testify

WEST PALM BEACH — Day seven of the murder trial of former Florida State University football player Travis Rudolph began Friday with lead detective Emily Vander-Laan back on the witness stand. Rudolph is among the next witnesses slated to testify after prosecutors rest their case.

Attorneys for both sides presented opening statements last week, one casting Rudolph as the aggressor and the other insisting he was a victim. Rudolph, who played briefly in the NFL, is charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder in connection with a fatal shooting outside of his Lake Park home two years ago.

Four men appeared on Rudolph's doorstep shortly after midnight on April 7, 2021, to confront him about a dispute he had with his girlfriend hours earlier. The confrontation turned violent, Rudolph said, and he armed himself with an AR-15.

Day 6: Travis Rudolph defense attorney spars with lead detective

Day 5: Former FSU, NFL player Travis Rudolph returns to court for day 5 of murder trial

Travis Rudolph, center, with his defense attorneys Marc Shiner, right, and Heidi Peret during the murder trial of former Florida State University football player Travis Rudolph in West Palm Beach, Florida on May 26, 2023.

Prosecutors say the men were trying to flee in a black Cadillac when Rudolph fired 39 rounds in their direction, killing Sebastien Jean-Jacques in the passenger seat.

Rudolph asked Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen to dismiss the case last year on the basis of Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law, which permits the use of deadly force to protect against death or great bodily harm. Gillen denied his request, leaving jurors to decide whether Rudolph ended Jean-Jacques' life to save his own.

Follow along for live updates from inside the courtroom, where the proceedings resumed at 8 a.m. Friday.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Travis Rudolph trial updates: Day 7 begins with lead detective back on stand