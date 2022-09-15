Live updates: Former Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski arrested by the FBI

Former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski, who has long been accused of corruption and raping vulnerable Black women, was arrested Thursday by the FBI.

It was unclear what charges Golubski, 69, faces. But photographs taken by a neighbor confirm he was arrested by agents Thursday morning at his home in Edwardsville. The FBI confirmed Golubski’s arrest, but said “no additional information” could be released.

Golubski retired in 2010 from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department as a captain after 35 years on the force. After leaving KCK, and collecting his pension, he went to the Edwardsville Police Department, where he worked as a detective until 2016. Egregious accusations against Golubski came to light in the exoneration of Lamonte McIntyre, who was freed in 2017 after serving 23 years for a double homicide he did not commit.

A lawsuit he filed accused Golubski of not only using his position to sexually abuse Black women, but of framing innocent people for crimes committed by others, including drug dealers who paid him.

Melinda Henneberger, a former columnist and later vice president and opinion editor at The Star, won this year’s Pulitzer Prize for commentary for a series of columns about that dug into the allegations against Golubski and told the stories of survivors.

Neighbor witnesses arrest

Updated 11:16 am. The Thursday morning arrest of Roger Golubski woke up a neighbor, who then witnessed FBI agents descend on the former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective’s Edwardsville home.

The neighbor, who declined to give her name, had lived near Golubski for about six years. She did not know the 69 year old had long been accused of corruption and raping vulnerable Black women.

It was just before 7 a.m. when she was startled awake by a sound so loud she thought there had been a wreck. She looked out her window and saw several FBI agents outside Golubski’s home.

“The occupants of 706 come out with your hands up,” she heard an FBI agent yell.

Story continues

She saw Golubski come out from the house and was put into a law enforcement vehicle without a struggle.

Former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski is arrested by federal agents at his home Thursday, September 15, 2022.

The Star’s past reporting on Roger Golubski

Updated 10:54 a.m. News of Golubski’s arrest comes after years of reporting by The Star on accusations against him. That has included numerous columns by Henneberger. Separately, the newspaper engaged in a partnership of reporting with KCUR detailing the former detective’s connection to several slain Black women in Kansas City, Kansas.

Here is some of The Star’s previous reporting on Golubski.

This is a developing story and will be updated.