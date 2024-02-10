Live Updates: Former President Donald J. Trump heads to Conway, SC today to meet voters

Prepare for Trump

The parking lots surrounds the HTC building will not be available as Founders Drive between Chanticleer Drive and Highway 544 will be closed. The GG and KK lots will be open along with other parking lots around campus.

It would be smart to pack a meal or bring snacks. Doors open at 11 a.m. and Trump is supposed to begin speaking at 2 p.m. If you arrive early, you could be at the rally for over four hours, and that doesn’t include the time it takes dealing with traffic before and after the event.

The Secret Service has a long list of banned items, which includes large backpacks, firearms, glass, thermal or metal containers, coolers and selfie sticks. To enter the building, you will need to go through security. Security teams will search your bag before you enter and put you through a metal detector.

Trump visit to bring traffic delays. What roads to avoid for Myrtle Beach, SC area rally

Drivers can expect lane closures and traffic delays during the time Trump will be in the area. Also, Trump’s rallies generally draw large crowds, increasing traffic along U.S. 501 and Highway 544 near the college.

Trump will mostly likely fly into Myrtle Beach International Airport before traveling by motorcade on U.S. 17 to CCU along U.S. 501. It is about an 11 mile trip from the airport to the university.

In addition, Highway 544 could be affected as the HTC Center is located on the back side of the college campus, near the busy highway.

President Donald Trump was in Conway in 2018

President Donald Trump’s motorcade arrives in Conway, S.C., on Sept. 19, 2018, during Trump’s visit to North Carolina and South Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.