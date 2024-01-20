LIVE UPDATES: Freezing cold in Knoxville is thwarting plans this weekend. Get the latest!

We're waking up to a wind chill advisory, which lasts until noon in East Tennessee, and means temperatures can feel like 10 degrees below zero. ❄️❄️❄️

"The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken," the weather service warns.

It's even more dangerous in the mountains, where temps can feel like 20 below. Yikes.

Today's highs will only be in the low 20s, so the ice that formed this week isn't going anywhere. In fact, temps might not even top the freezing point until Jan. 23.

Here are the latest weekend updates as they happen. Stay safe, everyone!

Seriously, drivers, watch out for black ice

“Roads aren't just salted and plowed one time and they're done,” city of Knoxville spokesperson Eric Vreeland told Knox News. “They require treatment after treatment after treatment due to new accumulation, low temps, refreezing.”

There are 500 lane miles of high-priority roads and bridges in the city that need to be plowed, and then neighborhood and residential roads will be addressed. Priority roads must be plowed first to get into neighborhoods, noted Kristin Farley, director of city communications.

When more rain and snow fell Feb. 19, crews had to abandon the progress they were making on neighborhood roads and head back to plow and salt the main drags.

Worried about all of the snow melting? The TVA isn't

Ahead of next week's big thaw, when the 6.5 to 10 inches of snow that fell Jan. 15 on East Tennessee will finally melt, the Tennessee Valley Authority is monitoring how runoff may affect river levels.

TVA's River Forecast Center balances water levels along the Tennessee River, where snow runoff may push the federal utility to let water through some of its dams.

Darrell Guinn, the center's senior manager, told Knox News the blanket of snow in Knoxville and Knox County is equivalent to between 0.5 and 1 inches of water. That's not much. For comparison, a light storm Jan. 9 brought 2.37 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

So if you're expecting a major flood, that won't be the case.

Cabin fever setting in?

Try these ideas and activities. Just call first to make sure your destination is open - staffing has been an issue around town this week.

