Live updates on the funeral for Algona police officer Kevin Cram killed last week

The funeral service for Kevin Cram, the Algona police officer killed last week will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Ed & Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center, 600 S. Hale St., in Algona.

"He displayed remarkable bravery and selflessness in the face of danger, upholding the oath he had taken to protect his community," his obituary said.

How the shooting occurred

Algona police officer Kevin Cram was shot Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Algona, Iowa. He died at a local hospital.

Shooting suspect Kyle Ricke, 43, was arrested in Minnesota after a four-hour manhunt and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Algona police officer Kevin Cram.

The shooting happened at about 8 p.m. Sept. 13, in the 1100 block of South Minnesota Street in Algona, a few blocks north of the Kossuth County Fairgrounds, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

33-year-old Cram was on patrol in the town of about 5,300 residents, when he was called about an arrest warrant for a harassment charge out of Palo Alto County.

Cram went to a home on Minnesota Street, where he believed Ricke could be, according to Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The incident took place near a ravine behind a quiet residential neighborhood on the south side of town. Mortvedt said it's unclear whether it was Ricke's home or a family member's.

When Cram told Ricke he was going to be placed under arrest, Ricke allegedly shot him with a handgun, according to a release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Officers and first responders took Cram to the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona where he died, according to the release. The state medical examiner will perform an autopsy on Cram. The investigation is ongoing.

Cram is the 219th officer to die in the line of duty in Iowa, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. Some died of natural causes or in car crashes. There have been 141 officers killed by another person, whether it's gunfire or assault.

About Cram

Cram was a husband and father, according to his obitutary. He had a passion for hunting, fishing and being outdoors, spending "countless hours in the woods and on the water." His love of nature extended to animals. According to the obituary, he raised cattle and chicken. He was a Green Bay Packers fan and gun enthusiast- especially with antique models.

"Kevin lived a life filled with passion and adventure," the obituary said.

A memorial fund has been established for Cram's family at Iowa State Bank, 5 E. Call St., Algona, Iowa, 50511.

